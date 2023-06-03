Keegan Bradley jumps 54 spots up the leaderboard at Memorial Tournament after 5 back-to-back birdies

Keegan Bradley jumped in 54 positions during the third round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He carded nine birdies to wrap with a score of 65 on Saturday, to tie up at seventh position alongside Rory McIlroy, J.J Spaun, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers, and Rickie Fowler, who are yet to start their game.

Bradley started the third round with a birdie on the second hole. He then carded another birdie on the fourth. With nine birdies and two bogeys, he finished up with a score of 65. He made a 36-foot putt birdie in the third round on the 17th hole but then made a bogey on the last hole on Saturday. Interestingly, Bradley carded five back-to-back birdies from the 7th to the 11th hole and then carded a bogey on the 12th hole.

He's vaulted 54 spots up the leaderboard and is currently T7 Five birdies in a row for @Keegan_Bradley He's vaulted 54 spots up the leaderboard and is currently T7 @MemorialGolf Five birdies in a row for @Keegan_Bradley 💪He's vaulted 54 spots up the leaderboard and is currently T7 @MemorialGolf. https://t.co/1r0dDjcbuf

Keegan Bradley started the 2023 Memorial Tournament with a bogey on the second hole. Then, he went on to register two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in the opening round to finish with a score of 74. In the second round, he scored 73 and wrapped up at +1.

The American golfer has won 11 professional events in his career since turning pro in 2008. He reached number 10 in the world rankings and won the PGA Championship in 2011.

Keegan Bradley is four strokes behind the leader

Keegan Bradley finished up with a scoring deficit of 4 after playing 54 holes. He played three rounds of 74-73-65 to finish at T7. He is currently four strokes behind the leader Justin Suh, who is securing the top position with a scoring deficit of eight. Suh is yet to start the third round.

He took the lead after making seven birdies and a bogey in the second round on Friday, June 2 to score 66. Suh scored 70 after making three birdies and one bogey.

Hideki Matsuyama settled in second place followed by David Lipsky, who is tied up with Patrick Cantlay with a score of under 6 on the third place.

Si Woo Kim tied up in fifth place in a two-way tie with Mark Hubbard. Sam Burns settled at 16th place alongside Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat, Luke Donald, and Lee Hodges. Adam Schenk finished in 25th place alongside Keith Mitchell, Danny Willett, Garrick Higgo, Matt Fitzpatrick, Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, and Matt Wallace.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is scheduled to have its final round on Sunday, June 4. The third is underway and here are the tee times of the players who have yet to start their game:

11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton

12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges

12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm

1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama

