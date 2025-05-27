"Kid is dang good": Golf world reacts to Jackson Koivun making it to the PGA Tour

Jackson Koivun is making headlines this week following his incredible performance at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Individual Championship. The Auburn sophomore's exceptional performance also earned him the PGA Tour card. Fans took to social media to express their reaction to Koivun making it to the PGA Tour.

In the individual contest at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship this week, Koivun ended up tying for fourth place with a total score of 6 under par 282. Jackson Koivun showcased a consistent and steady performance, recording round scores of 71, 70, 71 and 70 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

This result earned him another top-5 finish of his career. Koivun also got awarded the final point he needed to reach the 20-point threshold in the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program. On Instagram, the Tour shared Jackson Koivun's journey from being a 2015 Drive Chip & Putt regional qualifier winner to a PGA Tour card holder. Take a look at the post:

"He's only 20, but @Jackson_Koivun has been on a journey in golf most of his life. #TOURBound"

Fans have hailed the rising golfer for his latest achievement. Most of them have been supportive of his game, praising his skills in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Take a look at some of the comments made towards Jackson Koivun:

"kid is dang good 💪," one fans gave his verdict.

Fans react to Koivun's feat/IG: @pgatour

"What a journey!! Gotta give it to Jackson ❤️🔥," a fan wrote.

Auburn Sophomore's feat gets appreciated/IG: @pgatour

"Jackson is Him, keep working 💪, we got 🔥 golf shoes on deck its golf season," somomeone praised the Auburn University golfer.

Koivun's NCAA performance gets noticed/IG: @pgatour

"Nice job JK 👊," an Instagram user wrote.

Fans praise Jackson/IG: @pgatour

"Massive respect for the hard work and dedication! So impressive 🔥😍," a fan commentd.

Fans comment about Koivun/IG: @pgatour

Koivun's university finished second in the stroke play team competition, just two strokes behind Arizona State University.

Jackson Koivun to stay at Auburn

For most golfers, a Tour card is a dream come true in their early careers. This moment was achieved by Koivun but, he has decided to stay at Auburn for the time being. The 20-year-old golfer's decision was fueled by his urge to participate in collegiate golf over the years.

While speaking to the press, Jackson Koivun explained his decision (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"It feels good to go out and earn it by playing some golf, and what better place to do it than when you're surrounded by all your friends and teammates at the national championship."

He also claimed that collegiate golf will provide him with a proper environment to prepare for the PGA Tour.

"I love Auburn and I think college golf is in such a good spot right now. I feel like it's going to continually prepare me for the PGA Tour."

Koivun's career in collegiate golf has been impressive so far. He is the first golfer in the history of the NCAA to acquire the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award and Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award in one season. The American golfer also led Auburn to the first NCAA National Championship last year, where he was unbeaten in match play.

