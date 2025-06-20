KPMG Women’s PGA Championship R3 Weather forecast explored

The third round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is expected to take place under dry and breezy conditions at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. According to forecasts, there is a minimal chance of precipitation throughout the day, with temperatures remaining elevated and winds becoming a key factor.

Here’s a look at the weather outlook for Saturday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, June 21:

Morning

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SSW at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h

Humidity: 65%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 35°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: S at 26 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 52 km/h

Humidity: 46%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Clear, breezy, and warm

Wind: S at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 1%

Visibility: 10 km

Heather Angell disqualified from the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Heather Angell was disqualified following the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, due to a rare scoring infraction. The incident occurred on the par-4 16th hole, where Angell recorded a score of five on her official scorecard, despite actually making a six. As per Rule 3.3b(3) of the Rules of Golf, signing for a lower score on any hole results in disqualification.

The disqualification was confirmed after the round concluded on Thursday, June 19. The following day, Angell addressed the situation publicly via Instagram. In her post, she acknowledged the error and expressed her disappointment, noting that it was the first time such a mistake had occurred in her professional career. She explained how the miscommunication unfolded and emphasized her commitment to learning from the incident as she moves forward.

"This is the first time this has ever happened to me in my entire golf career. It happens frequently in competitive golf, including on the PGA and LPGA Tours. It was not my intention to sign the scorecard incorrectly," she mentioned.

Heather Angell also shared that she has been dealing with ongoing health challenges for several years, which ultimately led to her stepping away from the professional circuit. In her statement, she noted that the extreme heat during the opening round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, combined with a lengthy 10-mile walk and a six-hour round, intensified her condition. These factors contributed to what she described as "brain fog", which played a role in the scoring mistake that resulted in her disqualification.

