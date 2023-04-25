LA Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert named Callaway’s latest golf ambassador

Justin Herbert, the star quarterback of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, has joined the Callaway Golf family as their latest golf ambassador. The announcement was made on Tuesday through Callaway's social media channels and website.

Herbert will play with custom-made Callaway equipment, considering that, because of his stature, all his clubs need to be about two inches longer than regular ones. He will fill his bag, among others, with the new Paradym wood and an Odyssey putter. He will also appear in branded content while continuing to support junior golf initiatives.

"Golf is a sport that’s all about precision and that’s something that resonates with me as a quarterback. That’s why I’m thrilled to team up with Callaway, a brand that understands the importance of attention to detail and the value of hard work," Herbert said in a statementfafter Callaway´s announcement.

Justin Herbert: Between football and golf

Justin Herbert is not new to golf. He is an avid golfer who enjoys hitting the ball whenever he can. Herbert, who grew up in Oregon, started playing golf at a young age and developed a passion for the sport that has stayed with him throughout his life. He credits golf for helping him improve his mental game, focus, and leadership skills on the football field.

He often plays golf with his teammates, coaches, and friends, and says that it is a great way to bond and relax. Herbert also participated in charity golf tournaments and events, such as the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

He hosts the Justin Herbert Invitational each year in Oregon, where he played college football for the University of Oregon. The tournament benefits Kidsports, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for all children to learn and play sports. Callaway will provide support for the tournament among other junior golf initiatives.

Justin Herbert, one of the rising stars of the NFL (Image via Getty).

Justin Herbert was drafted by the Chargers as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he set several NFL rookie records, including the most passing touchdowns, the most passing yards per game, and the most completions. He won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Callaway is one of the leading golf equipment manufacturers in the world. It offers a range of products, including drivers, irons, wedges, putters, balls, and accessories. It also has a roster of professional golfers and celebrities who endorse its brand, including names like Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Steph Curry, and Manny Machado.

Callaway has also signed ambassadors for outside sports, with music stars like Alice Cooper and Niall Horan on the staff.

