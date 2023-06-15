“LACC is one of the best courses in the world” – Phil Mickelson predicts an ‘exciting’ US Open 2023

Phil Mickelson is ecstatic to compete in the third major of the season, US Open 2023, which begins this week at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC).
The LACC is hosting the event for the first time. The golf course is located against the backdrop of the famous Hollywood Hills and is surrounded by incredible scenery.
Mickelson expressed his delight at playing at LACC ahead of the start of the first round of the US Open, calling it one of the top golf courses in the world. He tweeted:
"LACC is one of the best courses in the world and is setup in spectacular fashion. This will be an exciting US Open for both players and fans. I can’t wait to get started."
The first round of the 2023 US Open will begin at 9:45 am ET on the LACC's North Course. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, and Keegan Bradley will tee off on the tenth hole at 3:59 pm ET.
At 9:45 am ET, Omar Morles will tee off on the first hole alongside Jacob Solomon and Deon Germishuya, while Hank Lebioda will tee off on the tenth hole alongside Berry Henson and Ryutaro Nagano.
Phil Mickelson's odds picks for the 2023 US Open
Phil Mickelson's performance at the US Open has been plagued by poor luck. The American golfer has six major titles to his name but has yet to win the US Open. He finished second six times.
He had a strong showing at the first major of the year, the Augusta National in April, where he tied for second with Brooks Koepka. Mickelson had also made the cut in the PGA Championship, but given his track record at the US Open, experts predicted that he would struggle to win this week.
Phil Mickelson's odds to win the 2023 US Open are about +15,000, according to Caesars Sportsbook. With +650 points, last year's Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is regarded as the best bet for the main event, followed by 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.
Here are the 2023 US Open odds:
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Jon Rahm +800
- Brooks Koepka +850
- Viktor Hovland +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Max Homa +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Bryson DeChambeau +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Joaquin Niemann +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Rickie Fowler +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Justin Rose +5000
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
- Patrick Reed +8500
- Adam Scott +9000
- Talor Gooch +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Louis Oosthuizen +12500
- Keegan Bradley +12500
- Si-Woo Kim +12500
- Russell Henley +12500
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Mito Pereira +12500
- Kurt Kitayama +12500
- Keith Mitchell +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Carlos Ortiz +15000
- Justin Suh +15000
- Phil Mickelson +15000
- Abraham Ancer +15000
- Min Woo Lee +15000
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Victor Perez +17500
- Seamus Power +17500
- Adrian Meronk +17500
- Taylor Moore +17500
- Cam Davis +17500
- Thomas Pieters +20000
- Chris Kirk +20000
- Eddie Pepperell +20000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Taylor Montgomery +20000
- Harold Varner +20000
- Jason Kokrak +20000