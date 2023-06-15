“LACC is one of the best courses in the world” – Phil Mickelson predicts an ‘exciting’ US Open 2023

Phil Mickelson is ecstatic to compete in the third major of the season, US Open 2023, which begins this week at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC).

The LACC is hosting the event for the first time. The golf course is located against the backdrop of the famous Hollywood Hills and is surrounded by incredible scenery.

Mickelson expressed his delight at playing at LACC ahead of the start of the first round of the US Open, calling it one of the top golf courses in the world. He tweeted:

"LACC is one of the best courses in the world and is setup in spectacular fashion. This will be an exciting US Open for both players and fans. I can’t wait to get started."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson LACC is one of the best courses in the world and is setup in spectacular fashion. This will be an exciting US Open for both players and fans. I can’t wait to get started. LACC is one of the best courses in the world and is setup in spectacular fashion. This will be an exciting US Open for both players and fans. I can’t wait to get started.

The first round of the 2023 US Open will begin at 9:45 am ET on the LACC's North Course. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, and Keegan Bradley will tee off on the tenth hole at 3:59 pm ET.

At 9:45 am ET, Omar Morles will tee off on the first hole alongside Jacob Solomon and Deon Germishuya, while Hank Lebioda will tee off on the tenth hole alongside Berry Henson and Ryutaro Nagano.

Phil Mickelson's odds picks for the 2023 US Open

Phil Mickelson's performance at the US Open has been plagued by poor luck. The American golfer has six major titles to his name but has yet to win the US Open. He finished second six times.

Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

He had a strong showing at the first major of the year, the Augusta National in April, where he tied for second with Brooks Koepka. Mickelson had also made the cut in the PGA Championship, but given his track record at the US Open, experts predicted that he would struggle to win this week.

Phil Mickelson's odds to win the 2023 US Open are about +15,000, according to Caesars Sportsbook. With +650 points, last year's Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is regarded as the best bet for the main event, followed by 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Here are the 2023 US Open odds:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Poll : 0 votes