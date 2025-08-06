  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Least likable player?”, “The Emma Raducanu of golf" - Fans react to Collin Morikawa's fifth caddie switch of the year

"Least likable player?”, “The Emma Raducanu of golf" - Fans react to Collin Morikawa's fifth caddie switch of the year

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:35 GMT
Fans react to Collin Morikawa&rsquo;s fifth caddie switch of the season [images via IMAGN &amp; X]
Fans react to Collin Morikawa’s fifth caddie switch of the season [images via IMAGN & X]

Collin Morikawa has made yet another caddie switch ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and will have Tony Finau’s ex-caddie Mark Urbanek on his bag. Fans online have reacted to the switch and are wondering why the six-time PGA Tour winner has made so many caddie changes this season alone.

Ad

Morikawa split with his longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac in April. Ever since then, he has struggled to find a stable partner to be on his bag on the golf course. After Jakovac, he worked with Joe Greiner, KK Limbhasut, and Billy Foster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan online reacted to the news of Collin Morikawa’s fifth caddie switch this season, suggesting that perhaps, the problem lies with the two-time major champion and not his caddies.

"His caddies aren’t the ones hitting the shots. Collin has some soul searching to do. Maybe make peace with JJ," the fan wrote.

Another fan who echoed the same thought wrote,

Ad
“Least likable player?”

One fan suggested that Collin Morikawa should not be considered for the Ryder Cup team if he doesn’t have a stable caddie. The fan commented,

“No regular caddie that he trusts. No Ryder Cup invite for Collin. Simple decision for Keegan.”

Another fan likened Collin Morikawa to British tennis player Emma Raducanu, who recently changed her coach for the ninth time in four years. The fan wrote,

Ad
“The [Emma] Raducanu of golf.🤭”

Meanwhile, an empathic fan wrote that Morikawa is probably taking his time to find someone he trusts to caddie for him. The fan wrote,

“So much hate. For whatever reason he parted ways with his caddie. And you all think he just sticks with the first guy he meets? Finding someone you can trust and work with every day takes time. Hope he figures it out.”
Ad

In the same vein, another fan added,

“Collin is definitely not the problem though"
Fans react to Collin Morikawa&rsquo;s fifth caddie change of the year
Fans react to Collin Morikawa’s fifth caddie change of the year

What is Collin Morikawa's tee-off time for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to kick off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. It is the first tournament in the three-event season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.

Ad

Collin Morikawa is paired with Nick Taylor and the duo are set to tee off by 1:05 p.m. E.T. from TPC Southwind’s first hole.

Here are some other notable featured groups set to tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday:

  • Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark: 8:40 a.m. ET from hole 1
  • Cameron Young, Shane Lowry: 10:15 a.m. ET from hole 1
  • Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter:12:10 p.m. ET from hole 1
  • Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre: 1:15 p.m. ET from hole 1
  • Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka: 1:45 p.m. ET from hole 1
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications