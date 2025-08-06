"Least likable player?”, “The Emma Raducanu of golf" - Fans react to Collin Morikawa's fifth caddie switch of the year

Collin Morikawa has made yet another caddie switch ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and will have Tony Finau’s ex-caddie Mark Urbanek on his bag. Fans online have reacted to the switch and are wondering why the six-time PGA Tour winner has made so many caddie changes this season alone.Morikawa split with his longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac in April. Ever since then, he has struggled to find a stable partner to be on his bag on the golf course. After Jakovac, he worked with Joe Greiner, KK Limbhasut, and Billy Foster.One fan online reacted to the news of Collin Morikawa’s fifth caddie switch this season, suggesting that perhaps, the problem lies with the two-time major champion and not his caddies.&quot;His caddies aren’t the ones hitting the shots. Collin has some soul searching to do. Maybe make peace with JJ,&quot; the fan wrote.Another fan who echoed the same thought wrote,“Least likable player?”One fan suggested that Collin Morikawa should not be considered for the Ryder Cup team if he doesn’t have a stable caddie. The fan commented,“No regular caddie that he trusts. No Ryder Cup invite for Collin. Simple decision for Keegan.”Another fan likened Collin Morikawa to British tennis player Emma Raducanu, who recently changed her coach for the ninth time in four years. The fan wrote,“The [Emma] Raducanu of golf.🤭”Meanwhile, an empathic fan wrote that Morikawa is probably taking his time to find someone he trusts to caddie for him. The fan wrote,“So much hate. For whatever reason he parted ways with his caddie. And you all think he just sticks with the first guy he meets? Finding someone you can trust and work with every day takes time. Hope he figures it out.”In the same vein, another fan added,“Collin is definitely not the problem though&quot;Fans react to Collin Morikawa’s fifth caddie change of the yearWhat is Collin Morikawa's tee-off time for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?The FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to kick off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. It is the first tournament in the three-event season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.Collin Morikawa is paired with Nick Taylor and the duo are set to tee off by 1:05 p.m. E.T. from TPC Southwind’s first hole.Here are some other notable featured groups set to tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday:Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark: 8:40 a.m. ET from hole 1Cameron Young, Shane Lowry: 10:15 a.m. ET from hole 1Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter:12:10 p.m. ET from hole 1Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre: 1:15 p.m. ET from hole 1Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka: 1:45 p.m. ET from hole 1