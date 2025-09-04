"Let's find out" - Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son suggests a tournament to find the most prominent golfer in Web3

Greg Norman Jr., son of the legendary 'Great White Shark', has a record of sharing his innovative ideas on golf. Today, Norman Jr. suggested a probable way to find the most prominent golfer in Web3.

For those unaware, Web3 is a cluster of experiments to blend golf with NFTs, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, and blockchains. It helps to create platforms for blockchain-powered games that reward fans with performance-based prizes. Web3 also supports digital asset ownership and token-based golf clubs.

Today, Greg Norman Jr. replied to the CEO and Co-founder of REKT coins, REKT brands, and REKT drinks on X (previously Twitter). The question was regarding who might be the most prominent golfers in Web3:

"who are the most prominent golfers in web3?"

The former LIV Golf CEO's son suggested hosting a REKT tournament to find out. Below the post on X, Greg Norman Jr. wrote:

"Host a Rekt tournament and lets find out"

Take a look at the entire interaction on X between the two:

Screenshot from Norman Jr's X timeline / X: @GregJrNorman

Norman Jr. started his career by working at his father's company, Great White Shark Enterprises. Later on, he founded his own waterparks under his company, the Shark Wake Park. However, Greg Norman Jr.'s journey in the world of DAO and blockchains started shortly after he took on the role of the CEO of Jupiter Group.

The former LIV Golf CEO's son led his team to bag $50 million in sales in NFTs before he left Jupiter Group in 2021. Since then, Greg Norman Jr. has been the CEO of Europa Labs. He has always been vocal on Web3 themes and believes in phygital technologies that blend the digital world with real life.

Greg Norman Jr vouches for Web3-enabled governance in LIV Golf

Last year, the PGA Tour came under the spotlight of criticism after it vouched for the elimination of Monday Qualifiers. Norman Jr. responded to the news and admitted him, urging LIV Golf to allow weekly qualifiers and the formation of a 'People's Team'. In the comments, a fan asked if the former LIV Golf CEO's son ever wanted to use an NFT for ownership and monetise his stake.

"Have you thought of using an NFT for ownership structure? Similar to the Packers but you are allowed to monetize your ownership stake? Could be really cool...@GregJrNorman"

Greg Norman Jr. admitted that if possible, he would've made ownership and team governance Web3-enabled. The Europa Labs CEO wrote on X:

""IF" i was able to do this it would absolutely be web3 enabled for the ownership and governance of the Team... have been thinking about this since the start of LIV"

Screenshot from Norman Jr and a fan's interaction / X: @GregJrNorman

Norman Jr. has often preached innovative ideas that show his true nature of being an ingenious entrepreneur. Over the years, he has vouched for merging business, sports, and Web3 technologies. When LinksDAO, a Web3-based golf club was launched in 2022, Norman Jr. praised the initiative on X.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More