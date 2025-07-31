11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson recently took some time off competing in tournaments due to personal reasons. Despite staying away from competitions, she is still one with golf and has been practicing her game on the course.Thompson shared videos of herself taking some shots on the course on Wednesday. She was captured sporting a beige golf shirt and black golf skirt, which she paired with a black hat.The post’s caption read,“Yes I’m still golfing 😜 due to some personal reasons I decided to take a good amount of time off. But I am still practicing for when I play next ☺️ #highridge” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexi Thompson will be absent from the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, which kicks off on Thursday at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course. She has yet to claim a title in the major tournament, and her best result remains a tie for eighth, which was in 2016.The last time Lexi Thompson competed on the LPGA Tour was at the 2025 Dow Championship, which was over a month ago. She teamed up with Megan Khang, and the duo scored 20-under, placing a solo second in the tournament. They lost the title to Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee, who beat them by draining an eight-foot birdie on the 18th hole during the playoff.Altogether, the one-time major championship winner has made eight LPGA Tour starts this season. Still yet to claim her first title of the year, her best result was from the Dow Championship. Her second-best was a tie for fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she scored 13-under 275.Although Lexi Thompson will be absent from the final major of the year, she played in three other majors this season. She missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open and tied for 14th in the Chevron Championship and 12th in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.Lexi Thompson recaps her time at the Wyndham Championship Executive Women’s Day - “Was really a special day”The PGA Tour’s 2025 Wyndham Championship set to kick off on Thursday, 31 July. Ahead of the tournament's first round, the event’s organizers hosted an Executive Women’s Day, and Lexi Thompson was invited to speak at the event.The 30-year-old golfer was interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Zora Stephenson, speaking on the mental health struggles women often face. Afterwards, she shared a pictorial recap of the event on Instagram with the caption,“Had such a great time with some inspiring women today at the Executive Women’s Day at the @wyndhamchamp ! Bringing awareness to mental health, not being afraid to talk about it, and realizing you aren’t alone. Everybody has their struggles and battles , and it’s ok to not be ok! Was a really special day talking about such an important topic...”Image via Lexi Thompson's Instagram Page/@lexiThompson also wrote about the Forsyth Backpack Program, a cause that provides meals to children and families in need. She stated that she enjoyed learning about the positive impact the program had on children and, overall, had a great time at the event.