Lexi Thompson gets Rickie Fowler's hilarious approval on the one golf course still on her bucket list: "I've played it, you should"

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson and PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler recently made an appearance in an episode of The Scoop. During the interview, the 30-year-old revealed that she would like to play at the Augusta National Golf Club, and Fowler hilariously replied, saying that he has played there.

Lexi Thompson turned pro in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2012. She has won 11 LPGA Tour events, including the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. On the other hand, Rickie Fowler turned pro in 2009 and has six PGA Tour wins, that include the 2019 WM Phoenix Open and the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler and Thompson recently appeared on The Scoop with Golf.com's Claire Rogers, where they ate ice cream and discussed their respective golf careers. When asked to mention the golf course still on her bucket list, Thompson mentioned the Augusta National Golf Club, where The Masters is held, and Fowler told her that she should play there.

“I’ve played it, you should… You know people, I know some people, we can go do it. We win this week then we’ll go up there… we can make it happen,” Fowler hilariously told Thompson. [15:57]

Claire Rogers then asked Fowler to reveal the next golf course on his bucket list, and he said he would like to play on some of the famed Cabot and Bandon golf courses.

In addition to her PGA Tour wins, Lexi Thompson also has two Ladies European Tour wins, including the 2011 Dubai Ladies Masters and the 2022 Aramco Team Series New York. She won the 2016 World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Thompson has only competed in one LPGA Tour event so far this year, the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, finishing the tournament tied 13th with a score of 9 under.

“A natural raw talent”: Lexi Thompson speaks on Rickie Fowler’s game

During the interview with Claire Rogers, Lexi Thompson was asked to mention what she liked most about Ricki Fowler’s game. She revealed that she liked his game because it looked free and easy.

“I love watching his game cause it looks just so free and so easy like it doesn’t look like… I know as golfers might be inside but it doesn’t look like he’s overthinking anything. It’s just like kind of a natural raw talent and that’s every time I watch him I feel like he just gets up to it and hits it, visualizes the shot he wants to hit, and just goes for it,” Thompson said. [1:30]

Lexi Thompson also said she liked the fact that she’s never really seen the PGA Tour star get upset on the greens, but Fowler hilariously replied saying he kept his emotions on the inside. On the other hand, when asked what he liked most about Thompson's game, the 36-year-old said he liked the fact that she was a fearless hard worker and has a work ethic he would like to emulate.

