Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang have teamed up for the 2025 Dow Championship, with both chasing their first LPGA Tour win of the season. During the tournament’s second round, Khang made a chip-in for a birdie, and Thompson gave her a shoutout for the great shot.

Thompson has won 11 events on the LPGA Tour and has one major championship title. Should she emerge victorious at the Dow Championship, it will mark the end of her six-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour. Meanwhile, Khang won her first and only LPGA Tour title at the 2023 CPKC Women's Open and is still chasing a second title.

On day two at Midland Country Club, Megan Khang took the final shot on the par-4 17th hole, which came in clutch because it was what they needed to make a birdie. The LPGA Tour shared a video of the phenomenal shot on Instagram with the caption:

"Megan Khang getting it done with the chip-in and the celly 👊.”

Thompson then reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption,

“Yesss partner! Do it for the crowd!”

Still taken from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@lexi

During a press conference ahead of the Dow Championship, Thompson and Khang both expressed excitement at the thought of playing together again. The former Solheim Cup teammates shared that they enjoy team events because they’re not as intense as individual competitions. They also stated that their goal is to have fun at the tournament and be relaxed alongside each other.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang are now tied for ninth place on the Dow Championship provisional leaderboard. They scored an 8-under after the first two rounds and are five strokes behind Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire, who are currently in the lead.

Last year, Lexi Thompson teamed up with Brooke Henderson to compete in the Dow Championship. The duo scored a 16-under after 72 holes and tied for eighth position, while Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin took first place.

Lexi Thompson reveals she had a “stressful” week at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Last week, Lexi Thompson made her eighth LPGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Fields Ranch East. Following her T12 finish, she shared a post on Instagram admitting that the course was challenging. The post read:

“Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans for making the @kpmgwomenspga possible this week in the heat and wind 🥵 safe to say that was one of the more stressful/challenging weeks on the golf course 😂 one more week on the road then home 👏🏼”

The Florida native scored a 5-over 293 at Fields Ranch East and finished nine strokes behind the lead. Meanwhile, Minjee Lee won the tournament with a 4-under 284.

Thompson has missed the cut in two tournaments this year– the JM Eagle LA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. Her best result so far was in the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she tied for fourth place.

