Lexi Thompson hits the practice range ahead of her 2025 season debut

Lexi Thompson had confirmed her participation at the Founders Cup to kickstart her year. 2025 will be her first season after retiring from full-time golf. She is preparing for her season-debut by hitting the practice range ahead of the tournament this week.

Her brother and golfer Curtis Thompson recently shared a story of the 29-year-old practicing on the golf course. Sporting a turquoise top and black skirt. Lexi Thompson reshared the picture on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Image via (Instagram@lexi)

Thompson had announced in May 2024, that last year would be her last season as a full-time golfer. Coming from a family of golfers, she had turned pro at the age of 15 and had qualified for the US Women's Open in 2007 aged 12-years-old.

She will next be seen at the second LPGA Tour event of the year, The Founders Cup. The tournament will take place at the Brandenton Country Club in Brandenton, Florida from February 6th to 9th, 2025.

Who is playing with Lexi Thompson at The Founders Cup? Full field explored

Lexi Thompson (Source: Getty)

Here is the full field of The Founders Cup 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Alexandra Swayne Brittany Lincicome

Top-80

Nelly Korda Lydia Ko Ayaka Furue Hannah Green Lauren Coughlin Mao Saigo Jin Young Ko Brooke M. Henderson Celine Boutier Chanettee Wannasaen Maja Stark Yuka Saso Jin Hee Im Jennifer Kupcho Megan Khang Nataliya Guseva Angel Yin Nasa Hataoka Charley Hull Gabriela Ruffels Sarah Schmelzel Ariya Jutanugarn Yealimi Noh Yu Liu Nanna Madsen Andrea Lee Allisen Corpuz Albane Valenzuela Moriya Jutanugarn Pajaree Anannarukarn Lexi Thompson Bailey Tardy Sophia Popov Madelene Sagstrom Minjee Lee Caroline Masson Mi Hyang Lee Linnea Strom Leona Maguire Hyo Joo Kim Gaby Lopez Stephanie Kyriacou Auston Kim Hinako Shibuno Alexa Pano Ashleigh Buhai Yuna Nishimura Somi Lee Hira Naveed Georgia Hall Paula Reto Wei-Ling Hsu Minami Katsu Gemma Dryburgh Kristen Gillman

Career Top-20

Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

In Gee Chun Sung Hyun Park Jeongeun Lee

Winner

Cheyenne Knight Elizabeth Szokol

Non-Member Win

Rio Takeda

Top-10 Epson Tour

Lauren Stephenson Fatima Fernandez Cano Jessica Porvasnik Brooke Matthews Ingrid Lindblad Jenny Bae Fiona Xu Madison Young Cassie Porter

Points #81-100

Weiwei Zhang Emily Kristine Pedersen Lauren Hartlage Hyo Joon Jang Aditi Ashok Ssu-Chia Cheng Yan Liu Lindy Duncan Frida Kinhult Bianca Pagdanganan Xiaowen Yin Jodi Ewart Shadoff Karis Davidson Nicole Broch Estrup Morgane Metraux Savannah Grewal Jiwon Jeon Dani Holmqvist Celine Borge Caroline Inglis

Career Top-40

Eun-Hee Ji Danielle Kang

Top-25 Final Qualifying

Miyu Yamashita Chisato Iwai Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Manon De Roey Akie Iwai Gigi Stoll Ina Yoon Yuri Yoshida Julia Lopez Ramirez Dewi Weber Kumkang Park Gurleen Kaur Adela Cernousek Mariel Galdiano Soo Bin Joo Azahara Munoz Benedetta Moresco Mary Liu Kate Smith-Stroh Ana Belac Caley McGinty Alena Sharp Maude-Aimee Leblanc

