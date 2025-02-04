Lexi Thompson hits the practice range ahead of her 2025 season debut

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 04, 2025 23:04 GMT
PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn
LPGA Tour golfer Lexi Thompson (Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson had confirmed her participation at the Founders Cup to kickstart her year. 2025 will be her first season after retiring from full-time golf. She is preparing for her season-debut by hitting the practice range ahead of the tournament this week.

Her brother and golfer Curtis Thompson recently shared a story of the 29-year-old practicing on the golf course. Sporting a turquoise top and black skirt. Lexi Thompson reshared the picture on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Image via (Instagram@lexi)

Thompson had announced in May 2024, that last year would be her last season as a full-time golfer. Coming from a family of golfers, she had turned pro at the age of 15 and had qualified for the US Women's Open in 2007 aged 12-years-old.

She will next be seen at the second LPGA Tour event of the year, The Founders Cup. The tournament will take place at the Brandenton Country Club in Brandenton, Florida from February 6th to 9th, 2025.

Who is playing with Lexi Thompson at The Founders Cup? Full field explored

Lexi Thompson (Source: Getty)

Here is the full field of The Founders Cup 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  1. Alexandra Swayne
  2. Brittany Lincicome

Top-80

  1. Nelly Korda
  2. Lydia Ko
  3. Ayaka Furue
  4. Hannah Green
  5. Lauren Coughlin
  6. Mao Saigo
  7. Jin Young Ko
  8. Brooke M. Henderson
  9. Celine Boutier
  10. Chanettee Wannasaen
  11. Maja Stark
  12. Yuka Saso
  13. Jin Hee Im
  14. Jennifer Kupcho
  15. Megan Khang
  16. Nataliya Guseva
  17. Angel Yin
  18. Nasa Hataoka
  19. Charley Hull
  20. Gabriela Ruffels
  21. Sarah Schmelzel
  22. Ariya Jutanugarn
  23. Yealimi Noh
  24. Yu Liu
  25. Nanna Madsen
  26. Andrea Lee
  27. Allisen Corpuz
  28. Albane Valenzuela
  29. Moriya Jutanugarn
  30. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  31. Lexi Thompson
  32. Bailey Tardy
  33. Sophia Popov
  34. Madelene Sagstrom
  35. Minjee Lee
  36. Caroline Masson
  37. Mi Hyang Lee
  38. Linnea Strom
  39. Leona Maguire
  40. Hyo Joo Kim
  41. Gaby Lopez
  42. Stephanie Kyriacou
  43. Auston Kim
  44. Hinako Shibuno
  45. Alexa Pano
  46. Ashleigh Buhai
  47. Yuna Nishimura
  48. Somi Lee
  49. Hira Naveed
  50. Georgia Hall
  51. Paula Reto
  52. Wei-Ling Hsu
  53. Minami Katsu
  54. Gemma Dryburgh
  55. Kristen Gillman

Career Top-20

  1. Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

  1. In Gee Chun
  2. Sung Hyun Park
  3. Jeongeun Lee

Winner

  1. Cheyenne Knight
  2. Elizabeth Szokol

Non-Member Win

  1. Rio Takeda

Top-10 Epson Tour

  1. Lauren Stephenson
  2. Fatima Fernandez Cano
  3. Jessica Porvasnik
  4. Brooke Matthews
  5. Ingrid Lindblad
  6. Jenny Bae
  7. Fiona Xu
  8. Madison Young
  9. Cassie Porter

Points #81-100

  1. Weiwei Zhang
  2. Emily Kristine Pedersen
  3. Lauren Hartlage
  4. Hyo Joon Jang
  5. Aditi Ashok
  6. Ssu-Chia Cheng
  7. Yan Liu
  8. Lindy Duncan
  9. Frida Kinhult
  10. Bianca Pagdanganan
  11. Xiaowen Yin
  12. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  13. Karis Davidson
  14. Nicole Broch Estrup
  15. Morgane Metraux
  16. Savannah Grewal
  17. Jiwon Jeon
  18. Dani Holmqvist
  19. Celine Borge
  20. Caroline Inglis

Career Top-40

  1. Eun-Hee Ji
  2. Danielle Kang

Top-25 Final Qualifying

  1. Miyu Yamashita
  2. Chisato Iwai
  3. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  4. Manon De Roey
  5. Akie Iwai
  6. Gigi Stoll
  7. Ina Yoon
  8. Yuri Yoshida
  9. Julia Lopez Ramirez
  10. Dewi Weber
  11. Kumkang Park
  12. Gurleen Kaur
  13. Adela Cernousek
  14. Mariel Galdiano
  15. Soo Bin Joo
  16. Azahara Munoz
  17. Benedetta Moresco
  18. Mary Liu
  19. Kate Smith-Stroh
  20. Ana Belac
  21. Caley McGinty
  22. Alena Sharp
  23. Maude-Aimee Leblanc

More from Sportskeeda
