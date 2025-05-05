LPGA star Lexi Thompson shared the news of joining an American travel company as their ambassador.

Ad

Crystal Cruises has partnered with several guests as their 35th anniversary is approaching. To celebrate their milestone, the American travel company announced a series of special cruises throughout the year.

The cruise company has also announced a multi-stage golf tournament, The Crystal Cup in collaboration with golfers Lexi Thompson and Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain. The LPGA star reposted a story via Crystal Cruise's Instagram page, which featured the two event ambassadors with a link for people to enter the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Lexi Thompson's story - Source- via Instagram @lexi @crystalcruises

The cruise company was acquired in 2022 by A&K Travel group for about $103 million.

Ad

Crystal Cruises has announced multiple galas and reunions to mark the 35th year of the company, along with the inaugural golf tournament. Revealing the ambassadors and the winner's prize, they posted a video on their social media page with the caption:

"Exceptional travel meets the fairway with The Crystal Cup — our annual amateur golf tournament in partnership with @troon, featuring brand ambassadors @pgatour Pro @lukedonald and @lpga_tour Pro @lexi Thompson.

Ad

"This spring and summer, 13 local and regional qualifiers will take place at renowned Troon courses across nine states, concluding with a grand finale at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island this October."

Ad

Lexi Thompson as well as the European Ryder Cup captain announced the partnership with Crystal Cruises on social media.

Lexi Thompson shares about her new sponsorship deal

Despite announcing her retirement from the game, the LPGA player is still very much in action at several tournaments. However, she's not playing on the LPGA Tour full-time and only competes in a few important tournaments.

Ad

Lexi Thompson signed a sponsorship deal with the financial services company, Empower. She posted a video on Instagram and wrote:

"I am very excited to announce my new partnership with Empower. We share a lot of the same values and I’m honored to work with their great team!☺️"

Ad

Thompson spoke about the similarities she shares with the financial services company and her excitement in working with them.

She has won 11 tournaments on the LPGA Tour since 2012, including the Chevron Championship in 2014. Thompson competed in the Major event this year as well, finishing with a tie for the 14th position.

In the JM Eagle LA Championship, the 30-year-old golfer failed to make the cut. She finished T38 at the end of the Ford Championship in March. Her first appearance of the season was at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where she was T13 after the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More