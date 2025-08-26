Lexi Thompson returns to gym grind after forgettable CPKC Women’s Open

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson had a poor showing at the recently concluded CPKC Women’s Open, where she missed the cut. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram, showing that she’s back to her usual fitness routine in the gym.Thompson’s gym outfit comprised a black tank top and blue shorts paired with black sneakers. In the post’s first slide, she posed in front of a mirror, and the caption read:“Gym time 💪🏼”In the next slide, the one-time major champion shared a video of herself performing advanced core stabilizing exercises. She could be seen resting her back on a stability ball while holding up a kettlebell and moving from side to side.She wrote in the post’s caption:“Always enjoy this part of my day 💪🏼👊🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is not Lexi Thompson’s first time posting gym content as she is an avid fitness enthusiast who spends a lot of time training and exercising. Last week, she shared a four-slide media carousel on Instagram giving her followers a glimpse into her upper body workout routine.In the first slide, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner showed off her toned back while posing in front of a row of dumbbells. In subsequent slides, she shared videos of herself performing bent-over rows and bicep curls to strengthen her upper body.She wrote in the caption:“Little improvements every day 👊🏼”Image taken from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lexiEarlier this month, Lexi Thompson announced that she was taking some time off competing on tour, but was still practicing regularly. She chalked her absence from the tour up to “personal reasons,” and was away for two months before making her return at the CPKC Women’s Open.A look at Lexi Thompson’s performance in the 2025 CPKC Women’s OpenLexi Thompson’s appearance at the CPKC Women’s Open marked her ninth LPGA Tour start of the season. She teed off in the tournament hoping to secure her first LPGA Tour win since 2019, but unfortunately fell short.The two-time LET winner started her first round at Mississauga Golf and Country Club with one birdie on the par-4 second hole. After that, she shot four bogeys on alternate holes from the third to the ninth holes. She shot three more bogeys and a second birdie to card 5-over 76 at the end of the round.On day two, Lexi Thompson did not fare any better as she shot four bogeys and one double bogey across 18 holes. She fired three birdies in the round and carded a total of 8-over 150 across 36 holes, missing the cut by seven strokes.Brooke Henderson won the tournament with 15-under 269. One stroke behind her, Minjee Lee fell to a solo second place with 14-under 270.