Lexi Thompson shares her not-liking-a-shot-line face with her 603K Instagram followers

Lexi Thompson has shared an Instagram story with her followers on the platform showing how her face looks when she doesn’t like a shot line. The 30-year-old American professional golfer recently competed in the Founders Cup in Bradenton Country Club, Florida.

Thompson turned pro in 2010 and won her first and only Major Championship at The Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014. She has won 11 LPGA Tour events, two Ladies European Tour events, and has one LPGA of Japan Tour win. She also won the Chevron Championship in 2014.

The LPGA Tour is highly active on Instagram, where she regularly gives her 603k followers a peek into her personal life and career. On Wednesday, February 12, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared a hilarious picture on her story.

In the picture, Lexi Thompson’s caddie can be seen pointing and suggesting a shot line on the course. Thompson captioned it as:

“See the Coors light tent? Ya. Hit there.”

The American pro golfer's face was contorted into a frown, indicating she wasn’t pleased with the shot line. In the caption, she added:

“My face isn’t liking that line 😂.”

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@lexi

Thompson announced her retirement from full-time competition last year. She revealed that she would be stepping away from the LPGA Tour at the end of the 2024 season. In the announcement, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner also said she looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.

Lexi Thompson makes her first start of the year at the 2025 Founders Cup

Since Lexi finished 50th on the race to the CME Globe points list in the previous season, Lexi gained eligibility to compete in the 2025 Founders Cup and has also earned an exemption to participate in several LPGA Tour events this year.

Thompson made her first start of the year at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. She revealed that she decided to compete in the event because she wanted to honor the legacy of the LPGA founders.

“The Founders are the reason why we’re able to be out here today and to be on the LPGA Tour, Those are the women that founded the tour, so we’re lucky and honored to be able to tee it up here. And this is only about three hours from my home, so definitely an easy trip," Lexi was quoted as saying by LPGA Tour.

Lexi Thompson started the second LPGA Tour event of the year with no bogeys and two birdies for a round of 2-under 69. On the second day, she had another round of 2-under 69 after playing four birdies and two bogeys.

In the final round, Lexi Thompson ended the game with a total of 9-under. She finished at T13 in a tie with Somi Lee, Jeongeun Lee, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Albane Valenzuela, and Ayaka Furue.

