Lexi Thompson shows off her gym grind ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open 2025

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson is gearing up to tee off at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, coming up on May 29. She shared a post ahead of the tournament, showing off her rigorous gym routine.
Since turning pro in 2010, Thompson has claimed 11 titles on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2016 Honda LPGA Thailand, the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship, and the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. Her first and only major championship victory was in the 2014 Chevron Championship, which she won with a sensational score of 14-under 274.
On Thursday, May 22, Lexi Thompson shared a series of videos on Instagram. In the videos, she wore a purple and grey two-piece gym outfit while sweating it out in the gym with the celebrity fitness trainer Kolby Tullier. The post was captioned:
“Love my sessions with @kolbywayne !! #lexifitness”
Thompson’s workout routine featured intense barbell squats, arm pulls, and weighted arm rows, each achieved with incredible, controlled movements.
Here’s a look at the post:
The Florida-born golfer is no stranger to the gym as she is also a fitness enthusiast who spends most of her time working out. Just five days ago, she shared a short snippet of her workout routine for her arms.
In the video Thompson shared, she can be seen bent over in front of a dumbbell rack while using one of the weights to engage in arm rows. Her post was captioned:
“Just some rows 👊🏼😏”
Take a look at the post here:
Notably, the one-time major champion also runs a fitness program which fans can subscribe to for $29.99 monthly.
What is Lexi Thompson’s best result from the U.S. Women’s Open?
Although Lexi Thompson has yet to secure a victory in the U.S. Women’s Open, she has performed incredibly in the tournament in the past. In 2019, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner finished the U.S. Women’s Open at T2.
On day one of the tournament, Lexi Thompson carded one-under 70 after shooting one bogey and two birdies across 18 holes. The next day, she opened with her only bogey of the day on hole one and followed it up with three birdies—two on the front nine and one on the back nine.
Thompson charged into her third round at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, sitting at T5. She moved up to T3 after scoring six-under 68. In her final round, she moved one step up the leaderboard and landed at T2 after shooting five bogeys and three birdies.
Lexi Thompson finished the tournament with four-under 280. Tied with Ryu So-yeon and Angel Yin, she was two strokes behind South Korea’s Lee Jeong-eun, who won the tournament with six-under 278.