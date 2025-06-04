Lexi Thompson shows off latest hairdo from Florida-based stylist after U.S. Women’s Open disappointment

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson competed in the recently concluded U.S. Women’s Open but didn’t make the cut. Following her disappointing finish, she visited a Florida-based hair stylist to get her hair done. Afterwards, she shared a picture on Instagram showing off the new hairdo to her 600,000 followers.

Thompson’s professional golf career began in 2010. Since then, she has won 11 events on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship and the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. On the Ladies European Tour, she won the Dubai Ladies Masters in 2011 and the Aramco Team Series - New York in 2022.

In her most recent Instagram post, the 30-year-old golfer shared a picture in which she wore a grey shirt and a stylish pair of jeans. However, the photo's primary subject was her freshly done hair, which framed her face in light, stylish waves.

In the post’s caption, Lexi Thompson thanked Jairo Hairgoals, the stylist, for helping her fix her hair. The caption read:

“Thanks @master.hairstylist for getting my hair right again 😍”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram Story via Instagram/@lexi

The last LPGA Tour event Lexi Thompson won was the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. She was attempting to end her six-year winless streak at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, but fell short after she carded 73 and 74 in the first two rounds, finishing at 3-over.

The Florida-born golfer has competed in five LPGA Tour tournaments this year. She missed the cut in the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship but placed T14 in the Chevron Championship.

“Wasn’t the week I was hoping for”: Lexi Thompson pens heartfelt note after disappointing finish at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open

After Lexi Thompson failed to make the cut at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, she shared an emotional post on Instagram. In the post, she expressed disappointment at her performance and thanked the USGA for organizing the event.

“Wasn’t the week I was hoping for. I just want to say a few things, first big thank you to the @usga, the volunteers, and fans this week for making the week possible! The @uswomensopen has always held a special place in my heart ever since I was 12, and it always will," she wrote.

Lexi Thompson also addressed other issues, such as the slow pace of play, which was discussed a lot during the competition. She stated that she may not have been as fast as her other playing partners, but she also didn’t want to “be out there for six hours.”

Finally, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner clarified that she isn’t actually retired from playing golf, but is only taking a step back from a full-time schedule. She stated that she still doesn’t know how many tournaments she will play going forward, but will take it “one at a time."

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More