Lexi Thompson sports black and white outfit as she resumes practicing after a break

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson shared a new video on Instagram, sporting a black and white outfit while practiced. She told her followers that she had taken a break from practicing, but has now resumed.The outfit Thompson wore comprised a white shirt and black golf skirt, which she paired with a black hat and matching sneakers. The video captured the moment she steadied herself and took a powerful shot that sent the ball flying into the air.The 11-time LPGA Tour winner wrote in the caption,“Had to take some time off , but back to practicing now 👊🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwo weeks ago, Lexi Thompson shared that she has decided to take some time off competing in tournaments due to “personal reasons.” However, she wrote that she is keeping her game fresh by practicing as often as possible.The 30-year-old shared a video of herself taking a swing at the range. This time, she paired a black golf skirt with a beige shirt. She wrote in the caption,“Yes I’m still golfing 😜 due to some personal reasons I decided to take a good amount of time off. But I am still practicing for when I play next ☺️ #highridge.”Image taken from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram Page _ Source: IG/@lexiDespite not competing on the LPGA Tour at the moment, Lexi Thompson has not shied away from attending golf-related functions. Last week, she was hosted as a guest speaker on the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship Executive Women’s Day.During the event, Thompson spoke about the mental health challenges she often faced on the tour and was interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Zora Stephenson. Afterwards, she shared a post on Instagram saying that she had a “great time” at the event and enjoyed talking about such an “important topic.”Image taken from Thompson’s Instagram Page _ Source: IG/@lexiHas Lexi Thompson won an LPGA Tour event this year?Lexi Thompson has made eight LPGA Tour starts this year, with no win so far. The last time she won a tournament on the tour was in 2019, which was at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.Thompson kicked off the 2025 season on a strong note with a tie for 13th at the Founders Cup. She missed the cut in the JM Eagle LA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, and her second-worst result was a tie for 38th in the Ford Championship.The one-time major champion performed her best this year at the Dow Championship, which was the last tournament she played in. She teamed up with Megan Khang and the duo missed the title by losing a playoff to Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im.Lexi Thompson’s second-best result of the season is a tie for fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic. She tied for 12th in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 14th in the Chevron Championship.