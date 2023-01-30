“LIV averages 27 viewers a round” – Fans react to claims that Farmers Insurance Open dropped 17% in viewership

The Farmers Insurance Open concludes with its finale on Saturday, January 28, but this time the tournament witnessed a 17 percent decline in viewership, as reported by the LIV Golf Insider.

"No surprise here: Farmers Insurance open down 17%. Not a single day reached 300,000 TV views. Zero drama and a no-name leaderboard once again spoils the day for team PGA. Another brutal watch," they tweeted.

LIV Golf Insider @LIVTracking No surprise here:



"No surprise here: #FarmersInsOpen down 17%. Not a single day reached 300,000 TV views. Zero drama and a no-name leaderboard once again spoils the day for team PGA. Another brutal watch. Apparently that guy from Twitter won. Does he golf? What does that say about the field?

Apparently, in the comments section, fans took a jab at LIV Golf, stating that their number of views is worse than that of the Farmers Insurance Open.

One wrote:

"You literally just make stuff up. Pure propaganda, it's honestly sad."

Another wrote:

"I enjoy your weekly posts with fake data. Good laughs are always needed in this world so thanks for providing entertainment. 'No-name leaderboard' is an added touch."

Jason Moriarty @jasonjaymo26 @LIVTracking I enjoy your weekly posts with fake data. Good laughs are always needed in this world so thanks for providing entertainment. "No-name leaderboard" is an added touch. 🤣🤣🤣

"Why not go LIV your life and realize real golf tournaments are on the PGA/LPGA tours," commented a fan.

Samuel Collie @Readtowrite48 @LIVTracking Why not go LIV your life and realize real golf tournaments are on the PGA/LPGA tours.

While another wrote:

"LIV averages 27 viewers a round ....talk to me when they hit 30."

Kevin Mann @Kevy72D @LIVTracking LIV averages 27 viewers a round...talk to me when they hit 30.

It is important to note that LIV Golf recently signed a broadcast deal with the CW network, which will telecast its events for the 2023 season.

"LIV is awesome" - Fans support LIV Golf

Amidst the ongoing legitimate battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, fans are divided into two groups. While most people support the PGA Tour, LIV Golf has its fair share of supporters. People went on to write:

"LIV is awesome. But the leaderboard at the Farmer's was also awesome and a fun tournament in general with lots of movement from big names on the leaderboard."

Nathan Allan @NathanGolfer @LIVTracking Stop. LIV is awesome. But the leaderboard at the Farmer's was also awesome and a fun tournament in general with lots of movement from big names on the leaderboard.

While others jotted:

"PGA is really boring these days"

"The last part was pretty stupid. The tour does appear weaker but Homa’s 6th win is pretty good on a great course."

Some supported the PGA Tour and said:

"Want to tell the Farmers' final round drew a 2.67 Nielsen rating and 3.1 million average the four days averaged viewer rating of 1.27/2.02 million. The 2023 Farmers final round on Saturday drew a 1.71 Nielsen rating with a 2.67 million viewer average, nearly 1.3m more than Fri"

Joseph Michael @ma5660 @LIVTracking Want to tell the Farmers' final round drew a 2.67 Nielsen rating and 3.1 million average the four days averaged viewer rating of 1.27/2.02 million. The 2023 Farmers final round on Saturday drew a 1.71 Nielsen rating with a 2.67 million viewer average, nearly 1.3m more than Fri

"Why don’t you just take your league and not worry about the PGA. People will get tired of your has beens and Golf nothings."

"Can’t agree with this take. That was good golf and Max is just entertaining in every way. Throw in an exciting Dubai tourney w/ good golf & drama and I’d say it’s a good weekend for golf fans. Wish Reed would have played better today - would have made a fun final pairing."

Kyle @kylelabat @LIVTracking Can't agree with this take. That was good golf and Max is just entertaining in every way. Throw in an exciting Dubai tourney w/ good golf & drama and I'd say it's a good weekend for golf fans. Wish Reed would have played better today - would have made a fun final pairing.

"Hope LIV can grab some of the World's Funniest Animals viewership and start dominating the ratings."

Some were happy with the Farmers Insurance Open and wrote:

"Farmers Insurance Open was bloody great watching - obviously not exhilarating loud exhibition party golf with old men in shorts but this was still fabulous."

Paul Maguire @podgeyboy @LIVTracking #FarmersInsOpen was bloody great watching - obviously not exhilarating loud exhibition party golf with old men in shorts but this was still fabulous

The 2023 edition of the tournament was won by Max Homa, who clinched the trophy after finishing with a scoring deficit of 15.

