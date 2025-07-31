LIV Golf announces major changes in the format of the Team Championship: Reports

LIV Golf is gearing up to host its Team Championship from August 22 to 24 in Michigan. The league has reportedly made some changes to its format ahead of the tournament.As reported by Flushing It Golf, the last two teams, ranked 12th and 13th in team season long standings, will reportedly compete in a preliminary round on Wednesday ahead of the tournament. The team that loses the round will be eliminated from the team championship event and will not proceed further in the tournament. Additionally, the top seeds entering the Team Championship will not get byes into the semifinals.Following the conclusion of the preliminary round, the remaining 12 teams will battle it out by playing in a match play format. There will be six quarter final matches, and the captains of the 12 teams will still be allowed to choose who they want to play against.On Saturday, the 12 teams will be divided into the top six and bottom six, and will play in two singles matches and one foursomes before heading into the final round.The final round showdown will then feature the top three teams competing for the championship rings by playing in the regular season format of individual stroke play. Golfers' cumulative scores will be counted towards their team’s total and the team with the lowest score wins. Meanwhile, the bottom nine teams will compete for minor positions which will determine their payout. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLIV Golf’s Team Championship is set to be held at The Cardinal at St John’s Resort. Last year, Ripper GC claimed the victory captained by six-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Smith, while Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC landed in second place.In 2023, Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC won the LIV Golf Team Championship, while the 4 Aces team won in the league’s inaugural season.Who won LIV Golf UK?2025 LIV Golf UK was held last weekend at JCB Golf and Country Club, and Joaquin Niemann claimed the victory. His win marked his seventh title in the Saudi-backed league since he joined in 2022.Niemann carded 65 after firing a bogey-free opening round at JCB Golf and Country Club. On day two, his first and only bogey of the day was at the par-4 15 hole. He fired nine birdies and carded 63 at the end of the round.The Torque GC captain's final round at JCB Golf and Country Club began with three birdies and a bogey on the front nine. He then shot two birdies and another bogey on the back nine to card 68.This brought his total score to 17-under across 54 holes. He won the tournament by three strokes ahead of Bubba Watson, who landed in second place with 14-under. Caleb Surratt placed third position, while Talor Gooch placed fourth.