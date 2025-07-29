LIV Golf announces return to Mexico City in 2026

The 2025 LIV Golf UK event just wrapped up last Sunday, and the golfers are taking some temporary time off from the game. Amid their break, on July 29, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league announced their plan to hold the LIV Golf Mexico City event again in 2026.LIV held this year's event in Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec in April. Joaquin Niemann aced the Individual competition, and Legion XIII clinched the Team title.LIV Golf has announced its 2026 event at Mexico City, which will be played from April 17 to 19 at the same venue. The Saudi PIF-backed golf league shared this announcement via a post on their Instagram profile.Their post featured the pictures of this year's winner, Joaquin Niemann, runner-up Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. LIV Golf shared in the caption:&quot;LIV GOLF IS HEADING BACK TO MEXICO CITY IN 2026 🇲🇽 You saw the show last time... now we're turning it up 🔥⛳️ Grab your tickets NOW...&quot;Take a look at the post shared by LIV Golf: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClub de Golf Chapultepec is situated at Naucalpan, Mexico, just outside of Mexico City. Established in 1921, it was designed by U.S. Open winners Willie and Alex Smith before it was renovated by Percy Clifford in 1972.Before LIV's Mexico City event, Club de Golf Chapultepec hosted a series of golf tournaments. The 7345-yard par 71 course has been home to 18 Mexican Opens and four WGC Mexico Championships.This year, Niemann bagged a 16-under par total amid the unforgiving tree-lined fairways and high altitude conditions. It was the in-form Chilean golfer's third LIV victory of the 2025 season.LIV Golf Executive credits fans amid announcement for next year's event in Mexico CityThe 2026 season will witness the LIV event at Mexico City being a featured event for Torque GC, following their Captain's Individual title win. Although exact numbers were not released, Ross Hallett, Executive Vice President and Head of Events of LIV, indicated a successful attendance for this year. Speaking to the media, Hallett said (quoted by LIV):&quot;The passion and excitement from fans across Mexico and Latin America showed the clear demand that exists to see many of the world’s best athletes in a welcoming and festive environment, and Club de Golf Chapultepec was a fantastic host site for the event.&quot;He also expressed high hopes for next year's upcoming event at Club de Golf Chapultepec. He added:&quot;...next year’s LIV Golf Mexico City event is sure to attract new and returning fans, drive tourism and economic growth in the region, and deliver another unforgettable week for fans of all ages.&quot;Niemann will target back-to-back titles at the 2026 event in Mexico City. Rahm's squad will also be looking for a successful team title defense at Club de Golf Chapultepec next year.