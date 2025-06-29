LIV Golf Dallas R3 Weather Forecast: Will the game go uninterrupted at Maridoe?

The final round of the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will be played under ideal summer conditions at Maridoe Golf Club. While the week has remained dry throughout, Sunday is expected to continue that trend with no rain expected. Temperatures will remain high, and players should be prepared for warm sunshine and breezy conditions that may impact shot decisions.

According to AccuWeather, the day will begin with plenty of sunshine and a light south-southwesterly breeze, gradually picking up as the day progresses. Wind gusts could reach up to 23 mph, adding a subtle challenge on approach shots and around the greens.

The dry air and clear skies will make for a fast-playing course, though players may still face occasional swirling gusts in the afternoon. Humidity will stay moderate, keeping things manageable despite the heat.

Here’s a look at the weather details for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Final Round:

Morning

Temperature: 92°F

Conditions: Sunny and warm

Wind: SSW at 9 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 23 mph

Humidity: 59%

Dew Point: 70°F

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon

Temperature: 97°F

Conditions: Sunny and warm

Wind: S at 10 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 23 mph

Humidity: 39%

Dew Point: 67°F

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 9%

Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

Temperature: 84°F

Conditions: Clear

Wind: SSE at 12 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 23 mph

Humidity: 59%

Dew Point: 71°F

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 mi

What is the final payout for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas

LIV Golf continues to set itself apart with its lucrative prize structure, and the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event is no different. A staggering $25 million is on the line, with prize money divided between individual and team competitions.

The individual segment of the tournament carries the lion’s share of the purse, totaling $20 million. The remaining $5 million is allocated for the team event, adding extra incentive for both solo and collaborative excellence throughout the weekend.

The player who finishes at the top of the individual leaderboard will walk away with a remarkable $4 million, one of the richest winners’ payouts in professional golf. The runner-up will take home $2.25 million for their performance.

In addition to individual rewards, the team aspect also brings substantial financial stakes. The winning team will share $3 million among its members.

The tournament will be held in Maridoe Golf Club, which is located roughly 19.5 miles north of downtown Dallas in Carrollton, Texas. It is a par-72 layout stretching 7,567 yards. The club stands on the land that once housed the Columbian Country Club.

In 2014, businessman Albert Huddleston acquired the property to transform it into a premier golf destination capable of hosting top-tier competitive events. Since then, Maridoe has earned a reputation for its challenging design and championship-caliber setup, making it a fitting venue for major tournaments like LIV Golf Dallas.

