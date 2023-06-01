LIV Golf DC draws impressive attendance surpassing expectations

The LIV Golf DC has concluded and the organizers must be heaving a sigh of relief. The seventh tournament in the league's calendar this year garnered an impressive attendance on the final day.
According to one of the organizers, the final day attendance at the Trump National Golf Club had a record 14,000 crowd. According to the Saudi-backed league's organizers, this was probably the double crowd that state or local law enforcement officials expected.
There are nine LIV Golf events expected to take place in the U.S. As per reports, the DC tournament had a record crowd. Earlier, the LIV Golf Tulsa had reportedly garnered 40,000 crowd in total, which was probably the largest crowd to date.
When and where are the next LIV Golf tournaments?
The Saudi-backed league is set to take a month's break before moving to Real Club Valderrama, Spain. The eighth tournament in the league's calendar is to be called LIV Golf Valderrama.
Here is the schedule of LIV Golf's remaining tournaments in 2023:
- June 29 to July 1: Real Club Valderrama, Spain
- July 6 to July 8: Centurion Golf Club, London, United Kingdom
- August 3 to August 5: The Old White at the Greenbrier, USA
- August 10 to August 12: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, USA
- September 21 to September 23: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, USA
- October 19 to October 21: Trump National Doral, Miami, USA
- November 2 to November 4:Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Who won the LIV Golf DC? Individual winner and Team winner explored
The tournament held at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, was won by Harold Varner III. This was also the first victory of Varner III in the LIV Golf League. He received a whopping paycheck of $3 million.
Here is the individual leaderboard of the LIV Golf DC:
- 1- Harold Varner III
- 2 - Branden Grace
- 3 - Mito Pereira
- T4- Sebastian Munoz
- T4 - Henrik Stenson
- T6 - Louis Oosthuizen
- T6 - Kevin Na
- T6 - Andy Ogletree
- T9 - Bryson DeChambeau
- T9 - Cameron Tringale
- T9 - Cameron Smith
- T12 - David Puig
- T12 - Carlos Ortiz
- T12 - Brooks Koepka
- T15 - Peter Uihlein
- T15 - Dean Burmester
- T15 - Talor Gooch
- T18 - Graeme McDowell
- T18 - Eugenio Chacarra
- T18 -Laurie Canter
- T18 -Pat Perez
- T18 - Scott Vincent
- T23 - Matt Jones
- T23 - Richard Bland
- T23 - Dustin Johnson
- T23 - Brendan Steele
- T23 - Martin Kaymer
- T23 - Ian Poulter
- T29 - Charl Schwartzel
- T29 - Anirban Lahiri
- T31 - Joaquin Niemann
- T31 - Sergio Garcia
- T31 - Charles Howell III
- T31 - Bernd Wiesberger
- T35 - Marc Leishman
- T35 - Danny Lee
- T35 - Lee Westwood
- T35 - James Piot
- T35 - Patrick Reed
- 40 -Bubba Watson
- 41 - Jediah Morgan
- T42 - Chase Koepka
- T42 - Abraham Ancer
- 44 - Phil Mickelson
- 45 - Sihwan Kim
The LIV Golf DC has Torque GC as the team winner. They won $3 million paycheck. Here is the team leaderboard of the DC tournament:
- 1 - Torque GC
- 2 - Stinger GC
- 3 - RangeGoats GC
- 4 - Crushers GC
- 5 - Majesticks GC
- 6 - 4 Ace GC
- 7 - Cleeks GC
- 8 - Iron Heads GC
- 9 - Fireballs GC
- 10 - Hy Flyers HC
- 11 - Ripper GC
- 12 - Smash GC
Mito Pereira's incredible performance was one of the reasons why Torque GC ended first on the team leaderboard. The next LIV Golf tournament will be held at Valderrama from June 29.