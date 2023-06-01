LIV Golf DC draws impressive attendance surpassing expectations

The LIV Golf DC has concluded and the organizers must be heaving a sigh of relief. The seventh tournament in the league's calendar this year garnered an impressive attendance on the final day.

According to one of the organizers, the final day attendance at the Trump National Golf Club had a record 14,000 crowd. According to the Saudi-backed league's organizers, this was probably the double crowd that state or local law enforcement officials expected.

There are nine LIV Golf events expected to take place in the U.S. As per reports, the DC tournament had a record crowd. Earlier, the LIV Golf Tulsa had reportedly garnered 40,000 crowd in total, which was probably the largest crowd to date.

When and where are the next LIV Golf tournaments?

The Saudi-backed league is set to take a month's break before moving to Real Club Valderrama, Spain. The eighth tournament in the league's calendar is to be called LIV Golf Valderrama.

Here is the schedule of LIV Golf's remaining tournaments in 2023:

June 29 to July 1: Real Club Valderrama, Spain

July 6 to July 8: Centurion Golf Club, London, United Kingdom

August 3 to August 5: The Old White at the Greenbrier, USA

August 10 to August 12: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

September 21 to September 23: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, USA

October 19 to October 21: Trump National Doral, Miami, USA

November 2 to November 4:Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Who won the LIV Golf DC? Individual winner and Team winner explored

The tournament held at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, was won by Harold Varner III. This was also the first victory of Varner III in the LIV Golf League. He received a whopping paycheck of $3 million.

Here is the individual leaderboard of the LIV Golf DC:

1- Harold Varner III

2 - Branden Grace

3 - Mito Pereira

T4- Sebastian Munoz

T4 - Henrik Stenson

T6 - Louis Oosthuizen

T6 - Kevin Na

T6 - Andy Ogletree

T9 - Bryson DeChambeau

T9 - Cameron Tringale

T9 - Cameron Smith

T12 - David Puig

T12 - Carlos Ortiz

T12 - Brooks Koepka

T15 - Peter Uihlein

T15 - Dean Burmester

T15 - Talor Gooch

T18 - Graeme McDowell

T18 - Eugenio Chacarra

T18 -Laurie Canter

T18 -Pat Perez

T18 - Scott Vincent

T23 - Matt Jones

T23 - Richard Bland

T23 - Dustin Johnson

T23 - Brendan Steele

T23 - Martin Kaymer

T23 - Ian Poulter

T29 - Charl Schwartzel

T29 - Anirban Lahiri

T31 - Joaquin Niemann

T31 - Sergio Garcia

T31 - Charles Howell III

T31 - Bernd Wiesberger

T35 - Marc Leishman

T35 - Danny Lee

T35 - Lee Westwood

T35 - James Piot

T35 - Patrick Reed

40 -Bubba Watson

41 - Jediah Morgan

T42 - Chase Koepka

T42 - Abraham Ancer

44 - Phil Mickelson

45 - Sihwan Kim

The LIV Golf DC has Torque GC as the team winner. They won $3 million paycheck. Here is the team leaderboard of the DC tournament:

1 - Torque GC

2 - Stinger GC

3 - RangeGoats GC

4 - Crushers GC

5 - Majesticks GC

6 - 4 Ace GC

7 - Cleeks GC

8 - Iron Heads GC

9 - Fireballs GC

10 - Hy Flyers HC

11 - Ripper GC

12 - Smash GC

Mito Pereira's incredible performance was one of the reasons why Torque GC ended first on the team leaderboard. The next LIV Golf tournament will be held at Valderrama from June 29.

