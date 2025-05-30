LIV Golf to feature a performance by a $40M-worth singer's band at the Chicago event

The LIV Golf Chicago is the final tournament of the tour's 14-tournament season. This year, the event will be held at the Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8 to 10. The tournament will consist of 54 holes with no cut. 54 players will be divided into 13 teams and compete for a total prize pool of $25 million. LIV has always made the Chicago event an unforgettable experience for fans, and this year, they have planned a massive performance.
According to recent sources, LIV Golf Chicago will feature a performance by a $40 million worth singer Benji Madden (via celebrity net worth) and his band Good Charlotte. The band confirmed the news on their X (previously called Twitter) account, where they dropped a post along with their picture on it. The caption in that post read,
"CONFIRMED🔒Good Charlotte will take the stage at @livgolf_league Chicago, Saturday August 9 for the League’s return to Bolingbrook Golf Club🔥 "
Good Charlotte is an American band that started in 1996. Initially, the Madden Brothers formed this band, and later, some notable stars joined. The band currently has six members, who are listed below along with their roles in the band:
- Joel Madden – Lead vocals
- Benji Madden – Guitar, backing vocals
- Billy Martin – Guitar, keyboards
- Paul Thomas – Bass
- Dean Butterworth – Drums
Released in 2018, "Generation Rx" was the band's most recent album. Good Charlotte's albums and records have earned them numerous prizes, including the MTV Video Music Award Japan for Best Rock Video, the MuchMusic Video Award for People's Choice: Favourite International Group, and the NRJ Music Award for Best International Group.
Following this announcement, there was a lot of excitement among fans about the group's performance at the LIV Golf Chicago.
Where is the upcoming LIV Golf Tournament set to take place?
LIV Golf plans to hold its upcoming tournament at the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. This year's LIV Golf Virginia is presented by Maaden, and it will be taking place from June 6 to June 8. This event will be the eighth stop in the tour's 14-event season.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is a 72-par course spanning 7,425 yards. The event will have a total purse value of $25 million, with the winner receiving $4 million. In the USA, the tournament will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports App, and FOX Business Network. Fans can be looking out for big names like Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm.
Interestingly, the tournament's venue has heldseveralf large events, including Presidents Cups and the 2024 Solheim Cup. The LIV Golf has posted information about the tee times of the opening round, as it will begin at 12:05 PM on June 6.