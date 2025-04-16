LIV Golf Influencer goes back to Justin Thomas’s days of content creation: "He knew what he was doing"

Justin Thomas is all set to compete in the RBC Heritage from April 17, 2025 at Harbour Links Golf Club. The two-time PGA Championship winner will make his 10th start of the year in this signature PGA Tour event. Thomas got a shoutout from famous golf influencer and 2025 Creator Classic winner Grant Horvat.

Horvat joined the Smylie Show with Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulment to talk about his rise to fame, collaborations and other topics. While sharing their views, the trio discussed Justin Thomas' early days as a content creator.

The golfer's primary focus is his athletic career, but Thomas has a strong social media presence. Talking about his collaboration video with Thomas, (titled Can I Beat Justin Thomas if I start 5 Under Par (Stroke Play)) Horvat said [starting from 36:25]:

"I love the JT one we just did. That was awesome, JT chipped in on the final hole."

Kaufman: "It was great coz he kind of went in YouTube mode there didn't he?"

Horvat: "He did like he was talking to the camera like he knew what he was doing you know he was ready for it."

Talking about his experience while filming with YouTube collab video with Thomas, the golf influencer said:

"We had such a great day and like it was really cool cuz JT (Justin Thomas) lives in Jupiter and so he's like right down the street and like you would think I'm always filming in Jupiter with all the guys, but that was like the first time I've ever filmed in Jupiter with someone."

Kaufman was quick to remind Horvat about the initial phase of golf content creation. Although they didn't achieve the level of fame what content creators have now, Justin Thomas and some of the PGA Tour pros started it all. Horvat expressed his gratitude to the OGs. Take a look:

Smylie: "You know JT was a content creator back in 2016, like JT, Jordan (Spieth), Ricky (Fowler)..."

Grant: "We talked about it , you happen to be a part of that."

Smylie: "We walked so you could run"

Grant: "You're right. You actually started golf content creation, if it wasn't for you guys..."

Justin Thomas has around 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where he shares professional stuff like what's in the bag, achievements, round highlights and golf swings. His last post includes a congratulating message for the 2025 Masters Tournament winner Rory McIlroy.

Needless to say, Thomas’ Instagram contains updates from all of the tournaments where he has participated until now. It's worth noting that this year, he has secured two runner-up ranks.

How has Justin Thomas perform in 2025 so far?

Here's a detailed look at Thomas' performances this year so far. Take a look:

The Sentry: T26 (19 under par, 273)

(19 under par, 273) The American Express: 2 (23 under par, 265)

(23 under par, 265) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48 (7 under par, 281)

(7 under par, 281) WM Phoenix Open: T6 (15 under par, 269)

(15 under par, 269) The Genesis Invitational: T9 (6 under par, 282)

(6 under par, 282) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: T36 (3 over par, 291)

(3 over par, 291) The Players Championship: T33 (2 under par, 286)

(2 under par, 286) Valspar Championship: 2 (10 under par, 274)

(10 under par, 274) The Masters Tournament: T36 (2 over par, 292)

