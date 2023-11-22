LIV Golf Las Vegas event set to clash with Super Bowl finals and Floyd Mayweather’s boxing bout in February 2024

The rumors of LIV Golf's arrival in Las Vegas have finally been confirmed. The circuit backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia will be coming to Sin City in February 2024.

The official LIV Golf schedule for the 2024 season was released on Wednesday, November 22. The circuit confirmed a stop in Las Vegas from February 8-10.

The LIV Golf Las Vegas will be coinciding with two sporting events of the highest level. The first one will be the National Football League's (NFL) Super Bowl, to be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The other event will be the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III, a sort of continuation of the fight they had in June 2023. This fight will take place during the same weekend as the Super Bowl and LIV Golf Las Vegas, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Las Vegas thus becomes the eleventh destination to be reached by LIV Golf within the United States. The circuit plans to reach at least eight different countries by 2024.

LIV Golf Las Vegas venue at a glance

With the release of the LIV Golf Las Vegas schedule, it was also confirmed that the Las Vegas Country Club will be the host venue. This facility is peculiar because it is located in the middle of the metropolitan area, i.e. completely surrounded by buildings.

Originally, the course was built in the 1950s as an automobile and horse racing track, but it was quickly redesigned as a golf course. The club was founded in 1967.

Throughout its history, it has hosted several important tournaments, such as the Las Vegas Invitational and the LPGA Takefuji Classic. Among the stars who have shined there are Greg Norman, Paul Azinger, Davis Love III, Lorena Ochoa and Cristie Kerr.

Las Vegas Country Club was the scene of one of the most bizarre stories associated with golf. In 1981, no less than an airplane landed in the middle of the course.

It was a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) plane conducting aerial surveillance of suspected organized crime activities. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. It chose the fairway of the 10th hole and ended up in the middle of its water hazard.

The event left such a mark on the Las Vegas Country Club that there is now a replica of the plane in the middle of the lake. There is also a plaque explaining the story.