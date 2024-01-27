LIV Golf-linked PGA Tour Pros Tyrrell Hatton and Wyndham Clark confirm participation in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyrrell Hatton and Wyndham Clark have confirmed their participation in the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament next week amid rumors of them joining LIV Golf.

There have been rumors circulating that Hatton and Clark could compete on the Saudi Arabian PIF-backed circuit in 2024. However, the players will be playing on the PGA Tour next week.

The third season of LIV Golf is also scheduled to start next week and ahead of the season-opening event, the teams could confirm their 2024 roster which might have some new faces.

Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023, and since then, there have been rumors that several other top-ranked players, including Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, and Tyrrell Hatton will leave their respective tours for LIV. However, all three golfers have committed to play at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rumors also have it that Adrian Meronk could be joining LIV Golf after the Polish golfer withdrew from the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. However, he hasn't made any remarks on the matter thus far.

Anthony Kim, the three-time PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cup team member, has reportedly been in negotiations with LIV Golf as he is allegedly considering making a comeback to professional competitions after a 12-year hiatus.

Who will be playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature Event of the year and it features a strong field with some of the top-ranked PGA Tour golfers.

Rory McIlroy will be starting his PGA Tour season at the event next week. Additionally, Scottie Scheffler has committed to playing at the tournament along with Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Here is the field for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Lucas Glover

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

Tom Kim

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Corey Conners

Si Woo Kim

Taylor Moore

Nick Taylor

Adam Schenk

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

Sam Burns

Emiliano Grillo

Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Beau Hossler

Ludvig Åberg

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

Matt Kuchar

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Sam Ryder

Luke List

Alex Smalley

Nicolai Højgaard

Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap

Peter Malnati

Maverick McNealy

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

It is important to note that some more players can also join the field following the conclusion of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.