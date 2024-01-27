LIV Golf-linked PGA Tour Pros Tyrrell Hatton and Wyndham Clark confirm participation in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyrrell Hatton and Wyndham Clark have confirmed their participation in the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament next week amid rumors of them joining LIV Golf.
There have been rumors circulating that Hatton and Clark could compete on the Saudi Arabian PIF-backed circuit in 2024. However, the players will be playing on the PGA Tour next week.
The third season of LIV Golf is also scheduled to start next week and ahead of the season-opening event, the teams could confirm their 2024 roster which might have some new faces.
Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023, and since then, there have been rumors that several other top-ranked players, including Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, and Tyrrell Hatton will leave their respective tours for LIV. However, all three golfers have committed to play at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Rumors also have it that Adrian Meronk could be joining LIV Golf after the Polish golfer withdrew from the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. However, he hasn't made any remarks on the matter thus far.
Anthony Kim, the three-time PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cup team member, has reportedly been in negotiations with LIV Golf as he is allegedly considering making a comeback to professional competitions after a 12-year hiatus.
Who will be playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature Event of the year and it features a strong field with some of the top-ranked PGA Tour golfers.
Rory McIlroy will be starting his PGA Tour season at the event next week. Additionally, Scottie Scheffler has committed to playing at the tournament along with Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Here is the field for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Viktor Hovland
- Rory McIlroy
- Lucas Glover
- Max Homa
- Patrick Cantlay
- Brian Harman
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Russell Henley
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele
- Tom Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
- Corey Conners
- Si Woo Kim
- Taylor Moore
- Nick Taylor
- Adam Schenk
- Collin Morikawa
- Jason Day
- Sam Burns
- Emiliano Grillo
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Sahith Theegala
- Chris Kirk
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Andrew Putnam
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Lee Hodges
- Seamus Power
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Beau Hossler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Ben Griffin
- Taylor Montgomery
- Matt Kuchar
- Nick Hardy
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Ryder
- Luke List
- Alex Smalley
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Dunlap
- Peter Malnati
- Maverick McNealy
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
It is important to note that some more players can also join the field following the conclusion of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.