LIV Golf makes four important executive hires ahead of new season: Report

LIV Golf is gearing up to return for its fifth season in 2026. Ahead of the new season, the Saudi-backed circuit has reportedly made some significant changes to its executive employee roster.

According to Sports Business Journal, LIV has hired T’Wolves VP/Marketing Heather Meyer as its new SVP/Marketing. She played key roles in marketing and content for the NBA G League and will now take up a new role as the lead marketing executive for the breakaway golf league.

In addition to Heather Meyer, Chad Biggs is also set to join the rogue league as an EVP and Global Head of Partnerships. He previously worked at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and will now take charge of LIV’s sponsorship sales and strategy going forward.

Joining Meyer and Biggs will be Michael Drobnick, who will serve as LIV Golf’s SVP/Ticket Sales & Service. He previously worked at the 76ers in the same capacity and also worked in the PGA Tour’s former Championship Management division.

Lastly, Victoria Hawksley will join LIV as its VP/Retail and Merchandising. For 15 years, she served as Head of Retail at Tottenham Hotspur. She also has major retail experience from her time as the Chief Retail Strategy and Trading Officer at Legends Global Merchandise.

LIV Golf hires sports industry executive Chris Heck as its President of Business Operations

In June, LIV Golf also made changes to its executive roster by hiring veteran sports industry executive Chris Heck as its new President of Business Operations. He took over the circuit’s business operations on a global scale, reporting to the league’s CEO Scott O’Neil.

Heck has worked for over 30 years in the sportys industry in various capacities. A seasoned veteran, he was once president of the English Premier League’s Aston Villa FC, the National Basketball League’s Philadelphia 76ers, and Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.

When speaking on the new hire, Scott O’Neil, LIV CEO, praised Heck for his proven track record of driving growth in his endeavors. He also applauded his “commercial mindset” and the unique approach he brings to businesses.

“Chris’s passion to elevate brands, engage corporate partners, deliver authentic fan and brand engagement with global impact, and a drive towards innovation will ensure we continue on a strong growth trajectory for our league and teams,” O’Neil said, per LIV Golf.

Chris Heck similarly spoke wholesomely about his new role, saying he was “deeply honored” to join the PIF-funded circuit.

“LIV Golf represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine the global golf landscape with dynamic athletes, immersive events, and a commitment to growth, accessibility, and innovation,” Heck said.

Some of Heck’s notable achievements include doubling commercial revenue during his two-year tenure at Aston Villa. The Philadelphia 76ers also recorded a $2.5 billion boost in valuation when Heck served as its President of Business Operations and CRO.

