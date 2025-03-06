Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 6, 2025

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for their fourth and final 2024-25 regular season encounter. The Celtics are 2-1 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The 76ers-Celtics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT and MAX, and locally on NBCS-BOS. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+625) vs Celtics (-900)

Spread: 76ers (+14.5) vs Celtics (-14.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o221.5) / -110 (u221.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are tied 11th with the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-40 record. They have won just one of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak following their 126-112 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Despite the result, Quentin Grimes was the top performer with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are second in the East with a 44-18 record and have won eight of their previous ten games. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-118 at home on Wednesday.

Payton Pritchard's double-double - 43 points, 10 rebounds and five assists off the bench - led the Celtics to victory. He was supported by guard Derrick White, who added 41 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Philadelphia's latest injury report indicates seven players will be out for the upcoming contest. While Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry are out for the game, Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain are ruled out with season-ending injuries. Paul George and Justin Edwards are listed as questionable, but their participation will be a game-time decision.

The Sixers will likely use a starting lineup of Quentin Grimes (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Andre Drummond (C).

Meanwhile, Boston has Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis as questionable to play. The Celtics are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C).

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Paul George is expected to log under 5.5 assists in the contest. He is averaging 4.3 assists this season and has recorded over the line twice in his last eight outings. George was also limited to four and two assists in his matchups against Boston this season.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, could record over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists. He is averaging 33.9 this season and has continuously recorded over the line since the All-Star break. Brown also crossed the mark in all three meetings against the Sixers this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Celtics are highly favored to clinch a convincing home victory against the struggling Sixers on Thursday.

