LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The LIV Golf Mexico City event will take place this week at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. The event will start on Friday, April 25 and conclude on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

This will be the sixth event in LIV Golf's 2025 season. The league has 14 events on it's calendar this year. This will also be the first event after the Masters two weeks prior.

Several marquee names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will start their campaign at the LIV Golf Mexico City event on Friday. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 1:

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Round 1 tee times and pairings

Since LIV Golf features a short- gun format, all the groups will start on different holes at 1:05 pm local time on Friday.

Here are the groups and the holes they will be teeing off from at LIV Golf Mexico City:

Group 1: starting from hole 1

Abraham Lancer, Patrick Reed and March Leishman

Group 2: starting from hole 1

Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka

Group 3: starting from hole 2

Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau

Group 4: starting from hole 3

Sergio Garcia, David Puig and Luis Masaveu

Group 5: starting from hole 4

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz

Group 6: starting from hole 5

Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert

Group 7: starting from hole 6

Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III

Group 8: starting from hole 7

Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsefield

Group 9: starting from hole 8

Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch

Group 10: starting from hole 9

Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters

Group 11: starting from hole 11

Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele

Group 12: starting from 11

Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin

Group 13: starting from hole 12

Jinichiro Kozuma, Yubin Jang and Danny Lee

Group 14: starting from hole 13

Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein

Group 15: starting from hole 14

Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk and Frederik Kjetrupp

Group 16: startin from hole 15

Ian Poulter, Anthony Kim and Chieh Po-Lee

Group 17: starting from hole 16

Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace

Group 18: starting from hole 17

Louis Oostuizen, Bubba Watson and Kevin Na

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More