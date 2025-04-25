LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The LIV Golf Mexico City event will take place this week at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. The event will start on Friday, April 25 and conclude on Sunday, April 27.
This will be the sixth event in LIV Golf's 2025 season. The league has 14 events on it's calendar this year. This will also be the first event after the Masters two weeks prior.
Several marquee names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will start their campaign at the LIV Golf Mexico City event on Friday. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 1:
LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Round 1 tee times and pairings
Since LIV Golf features a short- gun format, all the groups will start on different holes at 1:05 pm local time on Friday.
Here are the groups and the holes they will be teeing off from at LIV Golf Mexico City:
- Group 1: starting from hole 1
- Abraham Lancer, Patrick Reed and March Leishman
- Group 2: starting from hole 1
- Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka
- Group 3: starting from hole 2
- Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau
- Group 4: starting from hole 3
- Sergio Garcia, David Puig and Luis Masaveu
- Group 5: starting from hole 4
- Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz
- Group 6: starting from hole 5
- Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert
- Group 7: starting from hole 6
- Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III
- Group 8: starting from hole 7
- Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsefield
- Group 9: starting from hole 8
- Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch
- Group 10: starting from hole 9
- Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters
- Group 11: starting from hole 11
- Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele
- Group 12: starting from 11
- Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin
- Group 13: starting from hole 12
- Jinichiro Kozuma, Yubin Jang and Danny Lee
- Group 14: starting from hole 13
- Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein
- Group 15: starting from hole 14
- Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk and Frederik Kjetrupp
- Group 16: startin from hole 15
- Ian Poulter, Anthony Kim and Chieh Po-Lee
- Group 17: starting from hole 16
- Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace
- Group 18: starting from hole 17
- Louis Oostuizen, Bubba Watson and Kevin Na