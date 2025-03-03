LIV Golf's Anthony Kim gets "in some golf" with golf influencer with 836k Instagram followers

Anthony Kim recently announced a collaboration with golf influencer Rick Shiels. The LIV Golf player shared this news with his fans on Monday, March 3, 2025 through a story on his Instagram.

Ad

Kim will look to play at LIV Golf Hong Kong next, starting from March 7. Before that, the golfer had a golf session with one of the biggest golf content creators, Rick Shiels. Shiels currently has 2.92 million subscribers on YouTube and 836k followers on Instagram. Anthony Kim shared a small glimpse of their golf session on his Instagram stories.

"Nice [to] get in some golf with Rick Shiels @Liv Golf Hong Kong."

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from Anthony Kim's Instagram story/source: @anthonykimofficiall on IG

Apart from collaborating with Kim, Shiels is the official brand ambassador for LIV Golf. On January 24, 2025, LIV Golf announced a strategic partnership with Shiels.

Ad

The multi-year deal set up a platform for fans to connect with LIV golfers, teams, and golf courses. Shiels has a staggering popularity on YouTube as a golf content creator. The Saudi-backed golf league set up the deal in order to leverage that for its fans.

Anthony Kim has started his LIV season keeping his wildcard status intact. The three-time PGA Tour winner made his return official on X back in February:

Ad

"The people & environment u choose 2 has a direct affect on ur own energy. Sobriety will be my greatest individual achievement because without it I can’t B who I wanna B 4 my loved 1’s. Thank u 2 all that support me & family. Excited 4 the @livgolf_league 2025 season. 1% better. Lessgo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This year, Kim has played in 2 LIV Golf events so far. He tied for 49th on the LIV Golf Riyadh leaderboard, finishing at even par with a total score of 216. At LIV Golf Adelaide, Kim tied for 51st, finishing with 10-over 226 after three rounds.

Anthony Kim's performances in LIV Golf last year

Anthony Kim once secured his name into the top 10 golfers in the world. Following his struggles with various issues off the course, he took a hiatus from professional golf. After a 12-year long break, he returned to the sport and joined LIV Golf.

Ad

Anthony Kim made his LIV debut back in March 2024 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah. Last year, the Californian wildcard did not achieve any top 10 or top 25 finishes. Kim's best finish in 2024 was 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Here's a complete look at the performances of Kim on LIV Golf last year:

LIV Golf Jeddah, 53, 76-76-74, 226 (+16)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, 50, 76-72-65, 213 (+3)

LIV Golf Miami, 53, 76-81-80, 237 (+21)

LIV Golf Adelaide, 54, 71-72-79, 222 (+6)

LIV Golf Singapore, T52, 69-75-75, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf Houston, T48, 73-76-71, 220 (+4)

LIV Golf Nashville, T46, 74-68-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Andalucía, T49, 73-72-82, 227 (+14)

LIV Golf United Kingdom, T46, 76-69-71, 216 (+3)

LIV Golf Greenbrier, 36, 69-70-65, 204 (-6)

LIV Golf Chicago, T42, 71-73-70, 214 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback