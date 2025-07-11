LIV Golf signs multi-year partnership with major global banking and financial services group

LIV Golf has partnered with HSBC, a giant provider in the global banking and financial services sector. As a result of the partnership, the banking giant will now play a huge role in broadcasting and sponsorships for the Saudi-backed league.

On Thursday, July 10, LIV posted a press release on its website confirming the partnership with HSBC. The release said the partnership is aimed at “further growing the game of golf.” The partnership will last for the PIF-funded league’s 14-event global season.

During the partnership, the banking giant will sponsor two LIV teams - the Crushers GC and Majesticks GC. It will also play a crucial role in presenting LIV's “9 to Play,” a broadcast segment covering the last nine holes of tournaments.

Notably, while this is LIV’s first partnership with HSBC, the world banking giant has several pre-existing ties to the golf world. HSBC sponsors major tournaments such as The Open, the AIG Women’s Open, and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

When speaking on the partnership, the breakaway league's CEO, Scott O’Neil, expressed admiration for HSBC’s continued support for the advancement of the game of golf. He said (via LIV Golf):

“HSBC’s global footprint and ongoing presence in professional tournaments align perfectly with our mission to build the game for the next era of players and fans. We appreciate HSBC’s confidence in supporting some of the world’s biggest stars as they introduce and showcase the sport and its opportunities to new audiences worldwide.”

Similarly, Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of International Wealth and Premier Banking, also expressed excitement about working with LIV. He stated that the financial service provider is looking forward to bringing “another level of excitement” to sports lovers worldwide.

“We are proud to continue to open up a world of opportunity for golf, both on and off the course and have LIV Golf alongside us on this journey,” he noted.

LIV’s new partnership with HSBC will take effect from its next event in Andalucía. The tournament is set to kick off on Sunday, July 13, at the Real Club Valderrama.

How to watch LIV Golf Andalucia

The 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia will be played according to LIV’s standard format— 54 holes played over three days. Golfers will compete as individuals or as teams, and the total prize purse stands at $25 million.

Fans in the U.S. can watch all the action on Fox Sports and CW. LIV Golf Plus will provide a front-row view of all the action online for those who prefer streaming. The streaming app is available on both iOS and Android.

The tournament will also be accessible to fans in other locations via LIV Golf’s regional partners, including ITV, Seven Network, SuperSport, DAZN, Saudi Sports Company, and Movistar+.

