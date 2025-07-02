LIV Golfers who have already qualified for the Open Championship

The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is just a few weeks away from now. Among the pros who will compete for the prestigious Claret Jug, there are some golfers from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league as well.

Ad

With three major championships already over, the fourth and last major is scheduled to start on July 17, 2025. The 153rd edition of this golf major recently had its Final Qualifying event across four venues.

From the 36-hole qualifying event for The Open Championship, three LIV Golfers earned their spot in the prestigious roster.

Lee Westwood qualified after scoring 7 under par at Dundonald Links, Lucas Herbert recorded 8 under par at West Lancashire, and Dean Burmester carded a total 10 under par at Royal Cinque Ports.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf shared the news of the latest three qualifications for The Open Championship. Take a look at the post on their Instagram profile:

"LIV Golf will have 19 players represented in the field @theopen after @westwood_lee, @burmygolf and @herbznspices_ qualified through Final Qualifying 👏 #LIVGolf"

Ad

The upcoming major in Northern Ireland already had sixteen LIV golfers qualified through LIV Golf Standings, past champion criteria and exemptions. Now, 19 golfers from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league will compete at The Open Championship.

Take a look at the updated full list of LIV Golfers set to play at Royal Portrush:

Dean Burmester

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Marc Leishman

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Lucas Herbert

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Joaquin Niemann

Tom McKibbin

Louis Oosthuizen

Patrick Reed

Carlos Ortiz

Jon Rahm

Henrik Stenson

Lee Westwood

Ad

LIV Golfers share their excitement about The Open Championship

The final qualifying events had LIV Golfers putting on a show across different venues. Lee Westwood, a prominent name in Royal Portrush sealed his return some hours ago.

The former World Number One has participated 27 times in The Open Championship and even secured a runner-up finish (2010). Westwood said (quoted by My Khel):

"I've always said it's the greatest championship in golf and as a British player you get phenomenal support."

Ad

Burmester will be making his fourth attempt at this major. Last year, he ended up tying on 19th place at the Open leaderboard. The LIV Golfer said (as quoted by MSN):

"That's one of the best rounds of Links golf I've played... I'm super chuffed with the way it's turned out. It was a goal of mine to get to Portrush. Now I've got to find some accommodation!"

Ad

Herbert played in Royal Portrush two years ago, where the golfer missed the cut in The Open for a second time. While talking to the reporters, Lucas shared his excitement (quoted by The Australian):

"I’m super excited to be going to Portrush. I love playing in The Open... For us Australians, it was the major we watched overnight growing up. It’s really cool to be playing in another one."

With 19 names from LIV competing at Royal Portrush, this is by far the highest number of LIV Golfers participating in a golf major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More