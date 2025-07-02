LIV Golfers who have already qualified for the Open Championship

The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is just a few weeks away from now. Among the pros who will compete for the prestigious Claret Jug, there are some golfers from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league as well.
With three major championships already over, the fourth and last major is scheduled to start on July 17, 2025. The 153rd edition of this golf major recently had its Final Qualifying event across four venues.
From the 36-hole qualifying event for The Open Championship, three LIV Golfers earned their spot in the prestigious roster.
Lee Westwood qualified after scoring 7 under par at Dundonald Links, Lucas Herbert recorded 8 under par at West Lancashire, and Dean Burmester carded a total 10 under par at Royal Cinque Ports.
LIV Golf shared the news of the latest three qualifications for The Open Championship. Take a look at the post on their Instagram profile:
"LIV Golf will have 19 players represented in the field @theopen after @westwood_lee, @burmygolf and @herbznspices_ qualified through Final Qualifying 👏 #LIVGolf"
The upcoming major in Northern Ireland already had sixteen LIV golfers qualified through LIV Golf Standings, past champion criteria and exemptions. Now, 19 golfers from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league will compete at The Open Championship.
Take a look at the updated full list of LIV Golfers set to play at Royal Portrush:
- Dean Burmester
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Phil Mickelson
- Sergio Garcia
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marc Leishman
- Dustin Johnson
- Cameron Smith
- Lucas Herbert
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Joaquin Niemann
- Tom McKibbin
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Patrick Reed
- Carlos Ortiz
- Jon Rahm
- Henrik Stenson
- Lee Westwood
LIV Golfers share their excitement about The Open Championship
The final qualifying events had LIV Golfers putting on a show across different venues. Lee Westwood, a prominent name in Royal Portrush sealed his return some hours ago.
The former World Number One has participated 27 times in The Open Championship and even secured a runner-up finish (2010). Westwood said (quoted by My Khel):
"I've always said it's the greatest championship in golf and as a British player you get phenomenal support."
Burmester will be making his fourth attempt at this major. Last year, he ended up tying on 19th place at the Open leaderboard. The LIV Golfer said (as quoted by MSN):
"That's one of the best rounds of Links golf I've played... I'm super chuffed with the way it's turned out. It was a goal of mine to get to Portrush. Now I've got to find some accommodation!"
Herbert played in Royal Portrush two years ago, where the golfer missed the cut in The Open for a second time. While talking to the reporters, Lucas shared his excitement (quoted by The Australian):
"I’m super excited to be going to Portrush. I love playing in The Open... For us Australians, it was the major we watched overnight growing up. It’s really cool to be playing in another one."
With 19 names from LIV competing at Royal Portrush, this is by far the highest number of LIV Golfers participating in a golf major.