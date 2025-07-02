20-YO Estonian amateur makes history with Open Championship qualification

The 2025 Open Championship will kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush. Twenty-year-old Estonian amateur golfer Richard Teder qualified for the prestigious tournament in dramatic fashion after shooting a phenomenal eagle during the final qualifying round.

Ad

Teder, who is now ranked 91st in the World Golf Amateur Rankings, competed in the qualifier in West Lancashire, Liverpool. He had a head start coming down to the final hole with a 7-under. However, a disastrous double-bogey on the 18th hole dropped him down to a 5-under, forcing him into a four-for-two playoff against three pro golfers.

Still determined to show his prowess, Richard Teder regained momentum during the playoff. He sealed the deal by holing out his second shot on the par-four third playoff hole for an eagle, which sent the crowd into a frenzied celebration. The phenomenal victory makes him the first Estonian in history to make it to the Open Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Estonian amateur said on his historic achievement (via Golf Digest):

“It doesn’t feel real to have qualified for the Open. It feels like a dream. I knew the putt on 18 to make the playoff was so important; it’s not over until it’s over, as they say. I’m glad I made the putt.”

Ad

"I couldn’t believe the shot went in during the playoff—it just disappeared. It’s an unbelievable feeling. Everyone dreams of playing in a major. I didn’t think I would ever get to play in a major, but here I am!” he added.

Richard Teder won the Estonian Match Play and placed second in the Estonian Amateur Open this year. He also competed in the recently concluded Amateur Championship, placing fifth. In 2024, the 20-year-old amateur dominated in first place at the Latvian Amateur Open Championship and also won the Estonian National Stroke Play Championship.

Ad

Who is the reigning Open Championship winner?

Xander Schauffele, 2024 Open Championship Winner - Image Source: Imagn

Last year, the Open Championship was held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele won the tournament. Schauffele, who also won the PGA Championship that same year, dominated at Royal Troon with a 9-under 275.

Ad

The two-time major champion won the prestigious tournament by two strokes, ahead of Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, the runners-up. In 2023, Brian Harman claimed the victory, while in 2022, Cameron Smith won.

Here’s a list of all Open Championship winners over the last 10 years:

2024: Xander Schauffele (9-under 275)

2023: Brian Harman (13-under 271)

2022: Cameron Smith (20-under 268)

2021: Collin Morikawa (15-under 265)

2020: Cancelled

2019: Shane Lowry (15-under 269)

2018: Francesco Molinari (8-under 276)

2017: Jordan Spieth (12-under 268)

2016: Henrik Stenson (20-under 264)

2015: Zach Johnson (15-under 273)

2014: Rory McIlroy (17-under 271)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More