20-YO Estonian amateur makes history with Open Championship qualification

The 2025 Open Championship will kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush. Twenty-year-old Estonian amateur golfer Richard Teder qualified for the prestigious tournament in dramatic fashion after shooting a phenomenal eagle during the final qualifying round.
Teder, who is now ranked 91st in the World Golf Amateur Rankings, competed in the qualifier in West Lancashire, Liverpool. He had a head start coming down to the final hole with a 7-under. However, a disastrous double-bogey on the 18th hole dropped him down to a 5-under, forcing him into a four-for-two playoff against three pro golfers.
Still determined to show his prowess, Richard Teder regained momentum during the playoff. He sealed the deal by holing out his second shot on the par-four third playoff hole for an eagle, which sent the crowd into a frenzied celebration. The phenomenal victory makes him the first Estonian in history to make it to the Open Championship.
The Estonian amateur said on his historic achievement (via Golf Digest):
“It doesn’t feel real to have qualified for the Open. It feels like a dream. I knew the putt on 18 to make the playoff was so important; it’s not over until it’s over, as they say. I’m glad I made the putt.”
"I couldn’t believe the shot went in during the playoff—it just disappeared. It’s an unbelievable feeling. Everyone dreams of playing in a major. I didn’t think I would ever get to play in a major, but here I am!” he added.
Richard Teder won the Estonian Match Play and placed second in the Estonian Amateur Open this year. He also competed in the recently concluded Amateur Championship, placing fifth. In 2024, the 20-year-old amateur dominated in first place at the Latvian Amateur Open Championship and also won the Estonian National Stroke Play Championship.
Who is the reigning Open Championship winner?
Last year, the Open Championship was held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele won the tournament. Schauffele, who also won the PGA Championship that same year, dominated at Royal Troon with a 9-under 275.
The two-time major champion won the prestigious tournament by two strokes, ahead of Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, the runners-up. In 2023, Brian Harman claimed the victory, while in 2022, Cameron Smith won.
Here’s a list of all Open Championship winners over the last 10 years:
- 2024: Xander Schauffele (9-under 275)
- 2023: Brian Harman (13-under 271)
- 2022: Cameron Smith (20-under 268)
- 2021: Collin Morikawa (15-under 265)
- 2020: Cancelled
- 2019: Shane Lowry (15-under 269)
- 2018: Francesco Molinari (8-under 276)
- 2017: Jordan Spieth (12-under 268)
- 2016: Henrik Stenson (20-under 264)
- 2015: Zach Johnson (15-under 273)
- 2014: Rory McIlroy (17-under 271)