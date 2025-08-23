LIV Golf strikes deal with major ticketing partner experienced with Barcelona and Real Madrid

As the 2025 season gradually comes to an end, LIV Golf has made a major partnership move ahead of the 2026 season. The Saudi-backed league has signed a deal with Fever, which will become its first official ticketing partner.

Fever’s partnership with LIV Golf won’t be its first sports-related business venture. The live entertainment ticketing platform has also partnered with popular sports organizations such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and the X Games.

As confirmed by LIV, Fever’s operations span over 40 countries worldwide. It delivers a unique ticketing experience for sports events, festivals, and exhibitions, to over 200 million people monthly.

LIV Golf’s multiyear partnership with Fever will see the ticketing platform manage the league’s ticketing operations in a bid to drive demand through its innovative platform. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC teammates will also wear the Fever logo on their right sleeves going forward.

When speaking on the newest partnership, Garcia said,

“Fireballs GC is proud to partner with an organization like Fever that shares our passion for bringing fans and people together through sport and world-class events.”

Similarly, LIV Golf’s President of Business Operations Chris Heck, expressed pleasure with the partnership. He noted that partnering with Fever gives the PIF-funded league the platform it needs to connect with audiences worldwide while making the game “more accessible and entertaining.”

This year has been a big one for LIV Golf on sponsorship and partnership front. The league signed major deals earlier in the year with top business organizations and service providers such as HSBC, Salesforce, Ping, MGM Resorts International, and more.

LIV Golf Team Championship semifinals groupings and tee times

The LIV Golf Team Championship is ongoing in Michigan and the semifinals are set to kick off at 10:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 23. The top three teams currently in contention for the title are Legion XIII in first place, Crushers GC in second place, and Fireballs GC in third place.

Here’s a look at the groupings and tee times for the semifinals:

Group 1 (Starting from hole 1): Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Jon Rahm, Legion XIII

Group 2 (Starting from Hole 2): Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Group 3 (Starting from Hole 3): Brendan Steele & Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Caleb Surratt & Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Group 4 (Starting from Hole 4): Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Group 5 (Starting from Hole 5): Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Group 6 (Starting from Hole 6): Paul Casey & Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Graeme McDowell & Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Group 7 (Starting from Hole 7): Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Group 8 (Starting from Hole 8): Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Group 9 (Starting from Hole 9): Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Sebastian Muñoz & Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Group 10 (Starting from Hole 10): Adrian Meronk (Cleeks Golf Club), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Group 11 (Starting from Hole 11): Richard Bland (Cleeks Golf Club), Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC)

Group 12 (Starting from Hole 12): Martin Kaymer & Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks Golf Club), David Puig & Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Group 13 (Starting from Hole 13): Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)

Group 14 (Starting from Hole 14): Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

Group 15 (Starting from Hole 15): Lee Westwood & Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Harold Varner III & Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC)

Group 16 (Starting from Hole 16): Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Group 17 (Starting from Hole 17): Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

GROUP 18 (Starting from Hole 18): Peter Uihlein & Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Marc Leishman & Matt Jones(Ripper GC)

