"LIV guys", "Vintage Westy" - Fans react to Lee Westwood qualifying for the Open Championship 2025

52-year-old golfer Lee Westwood secured a spot in the upcoming Open Championship through a qualifier at Dundonald Links, Scotland. Fans online have reacted to the news, expressing excitement at the thought of seeing Westwood tee off in Royal Portrush on July 17.

Westwood, fondly called “Westy” by fans, joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has since, not competed in a major tournament. He is one of the three LIV Golfers who have earned a spot in the 2025 Open Championship via the Final Regional Qualifying. He was the best out of the five top golfers at Dundonald Links, scoring a 7-under 137 after 36 holes.

One fan online reacted to the news of Westwood’s qualification, writing,

“LIV guys!”

Another fan wrote,

“Vintage Westy.”

An X user applauded the LIV Golfer for the qualification, writing,

“Well done Westy… Good to see.”

Another user wrote,

“If not THE favorite, one of mine 👍.”

One fan excitedly added,

“Lee Westwood is back baby!!!!”

Another fan went as far as to project that Westwood will claim the title this year,

“Watch him go and win it 🤣”

Lee Westwood has won two events on the PGA Tour and 25 on the European Tour; however, he has yet to claim a major championship title. He has had a few close calls and was in contention at the 2010 Open Championship. Unfortunately, he fell to a solo second after Louis Oosthuizen dominated to end up by seven strokes ahead of him.

The Majesticks GC player has also placed second at the Masters Tournament twice and tied for third at the 2009 PGA Championship. He placed third at the US Open twice– in 2008 and 2011.

Notably, the 25-time European Tour winner has not won a LIV Golf tournament since he joined the league in 2022. His best result so far this year is a T10 finish from LIV Golf Virginia.

Lee Westwood reveals that he is looking forward to enjoying his time at the upcoming Open Championship.

After he secured his qualification for the Open Championship, Lee Westwood expressed excitement at the prospect of teeing off in Royal Portrush. He said (via ESPN):

"I've always said it's the greatest championship in golf and as a British player you get phenomenal support. I'm just looking forward to enjoying the week at Portrush, seeing a few old friends and enjoying that golf course."

In addition to Westwood, two other LIV Golf players also qualified for the Open Championship. Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert secured his spot through a qualifier at West Lancashire, while Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester dominated at Royal Cinque Ports.

Notably, there are 16 LIV Golf players who were already exempt to play in the tournament this year. In total, there will be 19 golfers from the Saudi-backed league who will tee off at Royal Portrush on July 17.

