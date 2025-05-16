"Lost some respect"; "100% agree" – fans divided over Scottie Scheffler's take on mud balls at the PGA Championship 2025

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is vying for a chance at lifting the trophy in the 2025 PGA Championship. After his first round, he spoke about how the mud balls affected his game, and fans on social media shared divided reactions to his statements.

Ad

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and reached the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in 2022. He won his first PGA Tour event and major championship title that same year. He now has 14 PGA Tour victories and three European Tour titles. He is also a two-time major champion with two Masters titles.

On day one at the Quail Hollow Club, Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey on the 11th and a disastrous double bogey on the 16th. Following his round, he said that having to play the mud balls as they lay made his game frustrating because he had no control over them.

Ad

Trending

“So I understand how a golf purist would be, oh, play it as it lies. But I don't think they understand what it's like literally working your entire life to learn how to hit a golf ball and control it and hit shots and control distance, and all of a sudden due to a rules decision that is completely taken away from us by chance.”

Ad

NUCLR GOLF shared Scheffler's post-match interview and captioned their post:

World #1 Scottie Scheffler sounds off on mud balls at The PGA Championship: "You shouldn't be punished for hitting it in the fairway!" @SchefflerFans Do you agree?l

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan reacted to his statement, saying:

“Lost some respect for him. What a baby.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan remarked:

“Dude. You are playing a sport outside. Put your big boy pants on and shut up and golf.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yet another fan expressed disappointment in Scheffler’s opinion. The fan commented:

“Why are men getting weaker and weaker? Man up and hit the ball! Too many crybabies!”

On the other hand, other users were in support of Scottie Scheffler's statements. One X user said:

“100% agree”

Another user added:

“Yes. He is correct.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan remarked:

“He aint wrong Do better PGA”

Notably, Scottie Scheffler carded a two-under 69 at the end of his round and landed at T20.

Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the 2025 PGA Championship, Round 1

Scottie Scheffler shot two bogeys, four birdies, an eagle, and a double bogey in his first round at Quail Hollow Club.

Here’s a look at the two-time major champ’s scorecard from day one at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Ad

Round 1

•Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

•Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

•Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

•Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

•Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

•Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

•Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

•Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

•Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

•Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

•Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

•Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

•Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

•Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

•Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

•Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

•Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

•Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More