"Lots of f-words" - Jason Day reveals receiving a special message from Tiger Woods ahead of the PGA Championship 2023

Jason Day is heading for the 2023 PGA Championship with a win at last week's AT&T Bryon Nelson. He's keeping his mental and physical health in check as he prepares for the year's second major.

Last weekend, Day broke his winless streak. On the magnificent occasion of Mother's Day, the Australian golfer won the historic championship after five years.

He was overjoyed with his triumph and is on his way to competing in the year's second major. However, before the competition began, Day spoke about his victory at Bryon Nelson.

He revealed that Tiger Woods sent him a note of congratulations. Jason Day said:

“I can‘t say what he (Tiger) said because a lot of it was like F-words in it."

Jason Day landed in New York from Texas earlier this week and spoke about his PGA Championship preparations. The 35-year-old admits that his practice is insufficient for the major. He went on to say:

"I haven’t played the course. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the course. I most likely probably won’t see the course today. I’m just not fighting anything, I just want to make sure that I’m mentally prepared and mentally ready for tomorrow."

Day went on to remark that he was mentally exhausted, adding:

“It sucks to not be able to prepare the way I want to, but having mental tiredness out there won’t do me any good. No matter how well I prepare – even if I go out and play a practice round – if I come in tomorrow tired and exhausted, it won’t do me any favours, so I’m just going to try and take it easy.”

“If I come in a little bit mentally tired and start making mental errors, it’s one of those golf courses from what I know and what I’ve played in the past that it’s going to go downhill pretty quick from there," Day added.

Jason Day's game was scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, but it was delayed by one hour and 55 minutes due to frost.

"With a win comes some expectations"- Jason Day talks about fans' expectation

Jason Day won the AT&T Bryon Nelson by one stroke. He ended with a score of less than 9. He will be playing in the major soon and undoubtedly fans have high expectations from him.

He went on to say:

“I’ve just got to be cautious, understand that I’ve come off a good week from last week and with a win comes some expectations. But, also, I‘ve got to not get too far ahead of myself and make sure that I listen to myself and listen to my body.”

The Australian golfer also spoke about the golf course and said that it's very different to play on the Oak Hills golf course.

“The difference is dramatically different," Day added. "The grass is different. The sand is different. The playing surfaces are totally different. I won’t be able to see how the greens are bouncing, coming in to approach play, and I won’t really see how the greens are rolling typically out there.

"I know we have practice facilities here, but it won’t give you the best preparation going forward unless you’ve seen the golf course.”

Jason Day won the PGA Championship in 2015 and will be trying for his second major title this week.

