“To have her name on my caddie bib was special”: Jason Day pays the ultimate tribute to his late mother

After about five years without a win, Jason Day earned one on Mother's Day. The AT&T Byron Nelson wrapped up that day, which was a tough day for the golfer. He lost his mother the year prior and had seen her endure a battle with cancer in the time since his previous victory.

Undoubtedly with help from her presence, Day played extremely well to take a one-stroke victory in the Byron Nelson. The fact that the win came for him after everything and on Mother's Day could not have been scripted.

The PGA Tour released a video showcasing what he'd been through and what he had said his mother meant to him.

Day said in the video following his win:

"I lost my mom last year, and this was the first [Mother's Day] without her. So, you know, to have her on my caddie bib, her name on my caddie bib was special. They asked at the start of the week if you wanted to put down a certain name and my mom's name was it. That's when it kind of hit me was on the first green today."

On March 3, 2022, Day shared the news of his mother's unfortunate passing on Instagram:

"Last night, my mum peacefully left us after battling cancer for five years. We are heart broken but incredibly grateful for the gift we had in her living with us for the last almost two years full time. She fought so hard until the very last breath. I am forever indebted to her for the sacrifices she made for me to be successful, and for the person she helped me to become. We will miss her so much."

A little over one year later, Jason Day honored her with a stunning victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It was a monumental win, not only for his career but presumably for his own mental strength.

Jason Day unlikely to view Oak Hill before PGA Championship

It may or may not hurt his chances, but Jason Day will not be viewing the courses at Oak Hill prior to the beginning of the PGA Championship tomorrow. Day admitted this via Golf Digest:

“I haven't played the course. Unfortunately, I haven't seen the course. I most likely probably won't see the course today. I'm just not fighting anything, I just want to make sure that I'm mentally prepared and mentally ready for tomorrow."

He added:

"No matter how well I prepare, even if I go out and play a practice round, if I come in tomorrow tired and exhausted, it won't do me any favors, so I'm just going to try and take it easy.”

Jason Day isn't viewing Oak Hill

Speaking about how it could affect him mentally, Day said:

“Like I said, I think if I come in a little bit mentally tired and I start making mental errors, it's one of those golf courses from what I know and what I've played in the past, that if I start making mental errors, then it's going to go downhill pretty quick from there. I've just got to be cautious."

Will Jason Day, who comes in at 20-1 to win the PGA Championship, be affected by this?

