Ludvig Aberg’s 'strange season' sparks concern from insider who once tipped him to pass Scottie Scheffler

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg won the 2025 Genesis Invitational earlier this year, but has struggled to perform decently through the rest of the season. Golf insider Dan Rapaport shed the spotlight on Aberg, saying he has had a "strange season" so far with unexpected disappointments.

In 2023, Aberg claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic, winning by four strokes. This year, he claimed the victory at Torrey Pines with 12-under 276, but has since, missed the cut in four PGA Tour events.

During an episode of Dan on Golf, golf insider Dan Rapaport stated that he once named Ludvig Aberg as the player who could claim the 2025 Masters Tournament title. However, the 25-year-old golfer has been unable to beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and has performed below expectations so far.

“Another guy who won earlier this year, but it’s been a strange year. He won at Torrey Pines, he wins the Genesis, and you're thinking. I said on the show. 'I feel like the next person to unseat Scottie Scheffler and get to number one in the world was going to be Ludvig Åberg.' That was my Masters pick.” [18:49]

“He had no negatives in his career, not even like, a semi-negative, up until this year. So, he's number 26 in Data Golf, which is really low for him. He’s missed four cuts this year, including at The Players, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open. He was middle of the pack at the Travelers,” he added.

Rapaport pointed out that Ludvig Aberg’s short game this year has been “very, very poor.” He mentioned that the two-time PGA Tour winner’s swing is good, with 146th in strokes gained around the green and 123rd in strokes gained putting. However, he is surprisingly not ranked top-5 in the world due to his unimpressive short game.

Aberg’s second-best performance this year came at the Masters Tournament where he placed a solo seventh. He also tied for fifth at the Sentry. He is gearing up to make his 16th PGA Tour start at the Rocket Classic, which kicks off on Thursday.

Ludvig Aberg says golf has been “hard” after missing the 2025 US Open

Ludvig Aberg was among the 156 players who teed off at Oakmont for the US Open on June 12. However, he was no match for Oakmont’s harsh conditions. He scored 8-over 148 after 36 holes and narrowly missed the tournament’s cutline by one stroke.

Following his heartbreaking performance, Aberg shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

“Golf’s been quite hard lately, and Oakmont and US Open exposed that pretty well. Looking forward to keep improving and working at it!! See you at Travelers this week.”

Take a look at the post here:

After the US Open, Ludvig Aberg competed at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He tied for 36th after scoring 2-under 278.

