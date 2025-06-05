Luke Clanton left impressed with Ludvig Aberg ahead of pairing with Rory McIlroy and 2X PGA Tour champ at RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open will be kicking off on Thursday, June 5. It is a Pro-Am event, so many talented new players will be able to play with and learn from the greatest in the game. Big names like Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy are also competing in the event. Luke Clanton, who is making his PGA debut, recently talked about Aberg.

Clanton will be paired with Aberg and McIlroy in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Talking about the group during the pre-event press conference, Clanton expressed his admiration for Aberg's game. The youngster began talking about the last time he played with him and how he was watching the pro golfer as a fan.

The PGA Tour University's official page uploaded the golfer's comment to X. The post sort of hyped up this tee group before the RBC Canadian Open actually kicked off. The caption read:

"Luke Clanton is seriously impressed with Ludvig Åberg’s game 💯 Clanton and Åberg are teeing it up with Rory McIlroy at 7:40 a.m. ET @RBCCanadianOpen ."

In the interview, Luke Clanton said:

"Yeah, I played with Ludwig at RSM, and Gosh, he hits it good. It's pretty cool to see, and I was thinking his mind the whole round, I was trying not to bother him because we were playing in a PGA tour event, but it was uh, it was really cool. You know, I had my best friend on the bag that time and we were just kind of admiring his 8 iron on 8."

"I remember it pretty well, and you know, those kind of moments are awesome. I think he what he does so well is he's so locked in on what he's doing. It's not ever what anyone else is doing. It's what he's doing, and I think that's something. I'm trying to learn as I go, and it's pretty cool," he added.

The RBC Canadian Open will undoubtedly become more exciting for Clanton as he competes against Aberg. In addition to him, the RBC Canadian Open features many mixed groups that look fantastic on paper.

What are the Round 1 tee times for the RBC Canadian Open?

RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The RBC Canadian Open is expected to begin at 6:45 a.m. EST. The tournament will begin on holes 1 and 10, and the groupings and tee timings for the opening round are as follows:

1st Tee

6:45 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Chad Ramey, Rico Hoey

7:07 a.m.: Mac Meissner, Hayden Buckley, Doug Ghim

7:18 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

7:29 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise, Matthieu Pavon

7:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun A, Thomas Detry

7:51 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Emiliano Grillo, Camilo Villegas

8:02 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Carson Young, Patrick Rodgers

8:13 a.m.: Matthew Anderson, Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton

8:24 a.m.: Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

8:35 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

8:46 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

8:57 a.m.: Barend Botha, Yi Cao, Noah Goodwin

12:00 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Matthias Schmid, Harry Higgs

12:11 p.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Cameron Champ, Alex Noren

12:22 p.m.: Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles, Will Gordon

12:33 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Cameron Young, Tom Kim

12:44 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

12:55 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry

1:06 p.m.: Seamus Power, Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati

1:17 p.m.: Joseph Bramlett, Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune

1:28 p.m.: Steven Fisk, Alejandro Tosti, David Hearn

1:39 p.m.: Frankie Capan, Tyler Mawhinney, Cristobal Del Solar

1:50 p.m.: Jesper Svensson, Richard T Lee, Kevin Roy

2:01 p.m.: Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

2:12 p.m.: Mark Hoffman, Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura

10th Tee

6:45 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Roger Sloan, Henrik Norlander

6:56 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard

7:07 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Chan Kim, Mike Weir

7:18 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Sam Burns

7:29 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith

7:40 a.m.: Luke Clanton, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

7:51 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall

8:02 a.m.: Victor Perez, Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley

8:13 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Ashton McCulloch, Jackson Suber

8:24 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Goldenberg

8:35 a.m.: Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson, Paul Peterson

8:46 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Cougar Collins, Harrison Endycott

8:57 a.m.: Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart, Takumi Kanaya

12:00 p.m.: Eric Cole, David Lipsky, Kevin Kisner

12:11 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

12:22 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen, Lanto Griffin

12:33 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap

12:44 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Brice Garnett

12:55 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Chris Gotterup

1:06 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

1:17 p.m.: Chandler Phillips, David Skinns, Patrick Fishburn

1:28 p.m.: Matthew Scobie, Will Chandler, Jeremy Paul

1:39 p.m.: Matthew Riedel, Taylor Montgomery, Justin Matthews

1:50 p.m.: Matthew Javier, Tim Widing, Quade Cummins

2:01 p.m.: William Mouw, David Ford, John Pak

2:12 p.m.: Cristian DiMarco, Isaiah Salinda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More