Lydia Ko drops 3-word Hawaiian phrase following vacation with husband and friends

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko spent some much-needed time away from the course to relax and bond with family and friends. She recently shared a picture carousel on Instagram, showing several fun moments from her vacation to Hawaii.The first slide in Ko’s Instagram photo dump featured her and her husband, Chung Jun, posing on a boat. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner donned a red two-piece swimsuit while her husband wore black shorts.She wrote in the caption:“A hui hou 🤙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTranslated to English, the phrase is a fond way of saying goodbye that reads, “See you soon.” It could also be translated as “Until we meet again.”Lydia Ko and her husband were also joined by former LPGA Tour player, Jeehae Lee, and her partner in Hawaii. Ko's carousel included pictures of the four of them embarking on several fun activities during their vacation, including hiking, visiting restaurants, and taking walks on the beach.A few days ago, the 28-year-old golfer shared another heartwarming post of herself and her husband on vacation. In one slide, the couple was photographed posing against a natural backdrop at night. In another, they were captured walking hand-in-hand down an empty roadThe post’s caption read:&quot;Kai’s mom and dad 🤙”Image taken from Ko’s Instagram feed _ Image source: Instagram/@lydskoLydia Ko met her husband in October 2020 during a blind date set up by mutual friends. They tied the knot in December 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Seoul.Lydia Ko looks back at her ‘facial expressions’ from the 2025 seasonLast month, Lydia Ko shared a wholesome Instagram post reflecting on the 2025 season so far. She posted a carousel of pictures showing the different facial expressions she has made on the course this year.The post’s caption read:“Facial expressions so far this season… Looking forward to a bit of time off and [finishing] the season full of smiles ✌️”Image taken from Ko’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@lydskoKo has had a good season this year. She picked up her first win of the season and 23rd LPGA Tour title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which she won by a four-stroke margin ahead of Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.The eight-time Ladies European Tour winner has made 14 LPGA Tour starts this year and has made the cut in 12. In addition to her win at the Tanjong Course, Lydia Ko has had four top-10 results.She tied for sixth in the Ford Championship in March and placed a solo sixth in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which was her first start of the year.More recently, Ko tied for fifth in the CPKC Women’s Open held in Ontario, Canada, in August. She scored 9-under across 72 holes and tied for fifth with Manon De Roey.