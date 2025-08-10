Lydia Ko drops 3-word message for chef friend on new San Francisco outlet

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko publicly sent a heartwarming message to her friend on Instagram. She congratulated him on the role he played in the successful opening of a new restaurant in San Francisco.In a recent post, the 23-time LPGA Tour winner shared that she visited SOHN, a newly opened Korean restaurant in Dogpatch, San Francisco. She posted a picture of the restaurant’s chef, Deuki Hong, who is also her friend, and wrote in the caption,“Proud of you @deukihong”Image taken from Ko’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lydskoIn the next post, Lydia Ko shared an image of some of the guests who were present at the restaurant. They could be seen walking around, talking, and trying out the food. She wrote in the caption,“Working hard or hardly working? @sohn.sf”Image taken from Ko’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lydskoA few hours before Lydia Ko posted about her visit to SOHN, she shared a picture looking back at her victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal. With the victory, she completed her Olympic medal trifecta, adding to the silver medal she won in 2016 and the bronze medal she won in 2020.In the post Ko shared, she was captured smiling and waving to the crowd with the gold medal hanging around her neck. She was also captured looking at the crowd while overwhelmed with emotions after sinking the winning putt.Image taken from Ko’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@lydskoLydia Ko won the gold medal for the women’s individual golf event at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a score of 10-under 278. She beat silver medalist Esther Henseleit by two strokes, while Lin Xiyu fell to third place with 7-under, taking home the bronze medal.Lydia Ko thanks her fans following a disappointing finish at the 2025 AIG Women’s OpenLast weekend, Lydia Ko teed off at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open with the hope of defending her title. Although she made the tournament’s cutline, she posted a disappointing T36 finish, failing to make it to a contending position.Following the conclusion of the tournament, the three-time major champion shared an uplifting post on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her fans for their constant support. She wrote,“Special feeling playing as the defending champion @aigwomensopen 💙 Big thank you to all the fans… your passion, love and support is like no other!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLydia Ko scored 73-73-70 in her first three rounds at Royal Porthcawl. On day four, she struggled and shot one double bogey, one birdie, and four bogeys on the front nine. Her game slightly improved on the back nine, with three birdies and a bogey.The New Zealand golfer carded 3-over 75 in the final round, bringing her total across 72 holes to 3-over 291. She gave up the title to Miyu Yamashita, who won by 14 strokes with 11-under 277.