Lydia Ko hilariously trolls herself for long-running camera fail

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 19, 2025 03:05 GMT
Olympics: Golf-Womens Stroke Play Round 4 - Source: Imagn
Lydia Ko - Image Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko has won 23 LPGA Tour events and has three major championship titles to her name. However, despite her prowess in the world of golf, she hilariously struggles to find a good camera placement when trying to take a video of herself on the course.

Ko recently headed to the range to practice her game following a disappointing performance in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She shared a video of herself on Instagram, dressed in an all-black outfit and white hat, while taking a shot on the course.

In the post’s caption, the Seoul native said that it had been over two decades, and she still hadn't figured out how to be in a central position while filming. She wrote,

“23 years in and I wonder how many more years until I position myself in the middle of the camera 😅🤯”
Still taken from Lydia Ko&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagrm/@lydsko
Still taken from Lydia Ko's Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagrm/@lydsko

Last week, Lydia Ko teed off in her third major championship this year at the Amundi Evian Championship. She unfortunately missed the tournament’s cut line and was not in the field for the third and final rounds.

Following a poor result at Evian Resort Golf Club, Ko shared a post on Instagram that read,

“Wish my golf was as beautiful as the views @evianchamp 🩷 bye for now Europe… see you in a few weeks!”
Ko shot 73 in her first round at the Evian Championship. She then carded 74 after shooting three birdies and six bogeys on the second day. This brought her total score to 5-over 147, three strokes shy of the 2-over cut line.

“I would love to win another major” - Lydia Ko speaks on defending her AIG Women’s Open title

23-time PGA Tour winner Lydia Ko -Image Source: Imagn
23-time PGA Tour winner Lydia Ko -Image Source: Imagn

Last year, Lydia Ko won the AIG Women’s Open, marking her third major championship victory. During a press conference at the Amundi Evian Championship, she said (via ASAP Sports),

“Yeah, I would love to win another major. It would be pretty cool to win -- obviously be really cool to defend the AIG Women's Open.”

Lydia Ko claimed the 2024 AIG Women’s Open title with 7-under 281. She won by a two-stroke margin ahead of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and two other golfers.

The 28-year-old won her first major championship at the 2015 Evian Championship. Her second major win came a year later at the 2016 Chevron Championship, and a third at the AIG Women’s Open.

Although Ko was unable to win the Evian Championship for a second time, she is aiming to make a strong comeback at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. The tournament is set to kick off in a few weeks on July 30 at Royal Porthcaw.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
