WATCH: Young fan accidentally picks up Nelly Korda’s ball at Amundi Evian Championship 2025

Nelly Korda is competing in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club. On moving day, the World No. 1 golfer Nely Korda shot her ball close to a group of people and a young fan picked it up.

Korda’s tee shot on the par-4 6th hole took the ball flying near a group of spectators. In a bid to help, a young boy picked the ball up and tried to hand it over to an official. However, he was immediately instructed to keep it back exactly how he found it and he did.

Watch the video here:

The Bradenton-born golfer ended up with a bogey on the 6th hole and a birdie on the seventh. She then shot an unfortunate double bogey on the ninth hole and carded 75 at the end of the round.

Nelly Korda is currently tied for 44th on the provisional leaderboard with a total of 1-under 212. Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels have taken the lead at the prestigious major tournament with 11-under each.

Coincidentally, this is not the first time a fan has picked up Nelly Korda’s golf ball at the same hole during the same tournament. In 2022, the 26 year old golfer's ball was still in play when it rolled to a stop near a spectator’s path.

A woman spotted Korda’s ball, picked it up, and went to present it to an official. The official immediately directed her back to the area where she picked the ball and asked her to place it back. Officials informed the LPGA Tour star of what had happened and afforded her a better lie. However, she still made a double bogey on the hole and finished the tournament with 13-under to tie for eight place.

Notably, Nelly Korda has won two major championships. She won the 2024 Chevron Championship and the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda teed off at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in hope of claiming her third major title. However, considering her current position on the provisional leaderboard, it is highly unlikely that she will have a shot at claiming the title on Sunday.

Nelly Korda’s scorecard from the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3

Here’s a look at Nelly Korda’ scorecard from her third round at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 7

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

