Lydia Ko posts a compilation of her ‘facial expression’ for the 2025 season

Lydia Ko's 2025 season has been a total rollercoaster. She has made the cut in 12 of her 14 starts this season, placing in the top ten four times and winning the HSBC Women's World Championship. Ko recently summarized her whole season so far by uploading an Instagram post that consisted of her various facial expressions On September 23, Ko shared this Instagram post that featured several of her facial expressions during her time on the golf course competing in the tournaments. She also mentioned in the caption of the post that she is taking a break right now and that when she returns, she hopes to complete the season with a lot more smiles.The caption of the Instagram post read,&quot;Facial expressions so far this season… looking forward to a bit of time off and finish the season full of smiles ✌️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalking a bit about Ko's performance at the Kroger Queen City Championship, she was able to play well throughout the event. The Olympic gold medalist also played an incredible final round of 5 under par, finishing her campaign at TPC River's Bend with a total score of 13 under par. For her performance, Ko finished the event tied for 14th place.The 28-year-old golfer has accomplished a great deal in the sport of golf, and she is even a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame. With all of these accomplishments under her belt, Ko explained during the Kroger Queen City Championship what motivates her to keep improving.Lydia Ko explains how golf is a really &quot;crazy&quot; gameCPKC Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyLydia Ko was asked about what motivates her to play the game during the Kroger Queen City Championship's post-round conference on September 10. Ko has accomplished practically everything in the game, yet she still strives to improve her score each year.The golfer described how this mentality causes every golfer, from World No. 1 Jeeno Thitkul to World No. 100, to improve their game year after year. Ko elaborated,&quot;Golf is a pretty crazy game, and I don't know if we're crazy or the sport itself is crazy. There is no perfect score. I think -- I don't know how many shots I won by -in the end last year, but you come off that and go, oh, maybe if I did this better I could have shot an even better score. It's almost like you can take yourself down a rabbit hole as well because there is no perfect.&quot;Lydia Ko later added,&quot;Because of that, doesn't matter if you're the number one-ranked player like Jeeno or the 100th on the CME list, you're just striving to be better because you have to. If you stay in the same spot, you're not really going to be in the same spot when time goes by. So, yeah, it's just I think I know that there is parts of my game that needs to be better.&quot;Lydia Ko also claimed during her comments that right now she is only enjoying her time playing golf on the course and taking part in the tournaments.