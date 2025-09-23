  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko posts a compilation of her ‘facial expression’ for the 2025 season

Lydia Ko posts a compilation of her ‘facial expression’ for the 2025 season

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:08 GMT
AIG Women
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko's 2025 season has been a total rollercoaster. She has made the cut in 12 of her 14 starts this season, placing in the top ten four times and winning the HSBC Women's World Championship. Ko recently summarized her whole season so far by uploading an Instagram post that consisted of her various facial expressions

Ad

On September 23, Ko shared this Instagram post that featured several of her facial expressions during her time on the golf course competing in the tournaments. She also mentioned in the caption of the post that she is taking a break right now and that when she returns, she hopes to complete the season with a lot more smiles.

The caption of the Instagram post read,

"Facial expressions so far this season… looking forward to a bit of time off and finish the season full of smiles ✌️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talking a bit about Ko's performance at the Kroger Queen City Championship, she was able to play well throughout the event. The Olympic gold medalist also played an incredible final round of 5 under par, finishing her campaign at TPC River's Bend with a total score of 13 under par. For her performance, Ko finished the event tied for 14th place.

The 28-year-old golfer has accomplished a great deal in the sport of golf, and she is even a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame. With all of these accomplishments under her belt, Ko explained during the Kroger Queen City Championship what motivates her to keep improving.

Ad

Lydia Ko explains how golf is a really "crazy" game

CPKC Women&#039;s Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
CPKC Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko was asked about what motivates her to play the game during the Kroger Queen City Championship's post-round conference on September 10. Ko has accomplished practically everything in the game, yet she still strives to improve her score each year.

Ad

The golfer described how this mentality causes every golfer, from World No. 1 Jeeno Thitkul to World No. 100, to improve their game year after year. Ko elaborated,

"Golf is a pretty crazy game, and I don't know if we're crazy or the sport itself is crazy. There is no perfect score. I think -- I don't know how many shots I won by -in the end last year, but you come off that and go, oh, maybe if I did this better I could have shot an even better score. It's almost like you can take yourself down a rabbit hole as well because there is no perfect."
Ad

Lydia Ko later added,

"Because of that, doesn't matter if you're the number one-ranked player like Jeeno or the 100th on the CME list, you're just striving to be better because you have to. If you stay in the same spot, you're not really going to be in the same spot when time goes by. So, yeah, it's just I think I know that there is parts of my game that needs to be better."

Lydia Ko also claimed during her comments that right now she is only enjoying her time playing golf on the course and taking part in the tournaments.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications