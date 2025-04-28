Lydia Ko shares the highlight of her birthday week at the Chevron Championship

Lydia Ko spent her birthday in Texas this year. Her birthday coincided with the first day of the Chevron Championship, April 24. She came into the tournament with some right-hand issues, which undoubtedly hampered her performance. Despite her injury, Ko put up a valiant show. She also shared her "birthday week" experience on Instagram with the fans.

The Chevron Championship was held at the Club at Carlton Woods, with a total purse of $7.9 million. Lydia Ko went into this tournament with high hopes and did alright, taking her injury into consideration. She ended up 5 shots over par, tying for 52nd place. Ko posted about her outing in the Chevron Championship with the following caption:

"Birthday week with @thechevronchampionship 💙"

Lydia Ko finished the tournament with a total of +5 (293) after four rounds. She shot rounds of 73, 72, 75, and 73, demonstrating her consistent performance. While Ko was unable to compete for the title this year, her presence in the tournament increased the field's competitiveness.

Talking about her injuries, Ko also had a neck spasm before the Chevron Championship. This problem in Ko's neck resulted in tingling sensations in her right arm. She received extensive treatment in preparation for the tournament because she was unable to swing properly due to the injury.

How much money did Lydia Ko make from the Chevron Championship?

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko is currently ranked third in the world. There were plenty of eyeballs on her in this tournament, and thanks to her performance, she was able to earn $22,215 in prize money. Ko's dedication to the tournament was evident, as she competed despite her discomfort.

Here's a list of every player's winnings from the tournament:

WIN: Mao Saigo, $1.2 million

T-2: Ariya Jutanugarn, $462,966

T-2: Hyo Joo Kim, $462,966

T-2: Ruoning Yin, $462,966

T-2: Lindy Duncan, $462,966

T-6: Jin Young Ko, $214,136

T-6: Sarah Schmelzel, $214,136

T-6: Haeran Ryu, $214,136

T-9: Manon De Roey, $145,789

T-9: Carlota Ciganda, $145,789

T-9: Hye-Jin Choi, $145,789

T-9: Yan Liu, $145,789

13: Angel Yin, $121,442

T-14: Nelly Korda, $104,783

T-14: Weiwei Zhang, $104,783

T-14: Minjee Lee, $104,783

T-14: Lexi Thompson, $104,783

T-18: Allisen Corpuz, $83,803

T-18: Esther Henseleit, $83,803

T-18: Mi Hyang Lee, $83,803

T-18: Chanettee Wannasaen, $83,803

T-18: Lauren Coughlin, $83,803

T-18: In Gee Chun, $83,803

T-24: Jeeno Thitikul, $69,424

T-24: Sei Young Kim, $69,424

T-24: Emily Kristine Pedersen, $69,424

T-24: Somi Lee, $69,424

T-28: Brooke Matthews, $61,648

T-28: Georgia Hall, $61,648

T-30: Chisato Iwai, $48,689

T-30: Stephanie Kyriacou, $48,689

T-30: Andrea Lee, $48,689

T-30: Dewi Weber, $48,689

T-30: Ayaka Furue, $48,689

T-30: Miya Yamashita, $48,689

T-30: Sophia Popov, $48,689

T-30: Pajaree Anannarukarn, $48,689

T-30: Elizabeth Szokil, $48,689

T-30: Lucy Li, $48,689

T-40: Yuri Yoshida, $36,286

T-40: A Lim Kim, $36,286

T-40: Cassie Porter, $36,286

T-40: Megan Khang, $36,286

T-44: Brooke Henderson, $28,741

T-44: Maja Stark, $28,741

T-44: Yuna Nishimura, $28,741

T-44: Akie Iwai, $28,741

T-44: Gabriela Ruffels, $28,741

T-44: Hinako Shibuno, $28,741

T-44: Albane Valenzuela, $28,741

T-44: Auston Kim, $28,741

T-52: Nasa Hataoka, $22,215

T-52: Lydia Ko, $22,215

T-52: Ingrid Lindblad, $22,215

T-52: Ina Yoon, $22,215

T-52: Miranda Wang, $22,215

T-52: Amy Yang, $22,215

T-52: Cheyenne Knight, $22,215

T-59: Grace Kim, $18,639

T-59: Anna Nordqvist, $18,639

T-59: Rio Takeda, $18,639

T-62: Aditi Ashok, $17,032

T-62: Jasmine Suwannapura, $17,032

T-62: Paulina Roussin-Bouchard, $17,032

T-62: Minami Katsu, $17,032

T-62: Ashleigh Buhai, $17,032

T-67: Alena Sharp, $15,551

T-67: Leona Maguire, $15,551

T-67: Alexa Pano, $15,551

70: Gigi Stoll, $14,812

T-71: Paula Reto, $14,533

T-71: Jenny Shin, $14,533

T-71: Gianna Clemente (a), $0

T-74: Jin Hee Im, $14,161

T-74: Yu Liu, $14,161

T-76: Peiyun Chien, $13,812

T-76: Frida Kinhult, $13,812

78: Lilia Vu, $13,549

T-79: Ryann O'Toole, $13,291

T-79: Jeongeun Lee5, $13,291

