Lydia Ko shares her "Olympic Trifecta" tattoo in latest Instagram post

Lydia Ko recently got a new tattoo to commemorate her most notable achievements as a pro golfer. The New Zealand LPGA Tour star won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year in the women’s individual stroke play.

Ko, who turned pro in 2013, has 22 LPGA Tour wins and eight Ladies European Tour wins. She has also won three major championships, including the Chevron Championship in 2016 and the British Women’s Open in 2024. In 2024, she won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Before winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, Ko had secured a silver medal from the Rio 2016 Olympics and a bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is the most decorated golfer in the history of the Olympics, and to celebrate that, Ko got an Olympic trifecta tattoo featuring symbols representing Rio, Tokyo, and Paris.

The Olympic Games shared the image on Instagram with the caption:

“Imagine winning an Olympic medal in every colour! 🥇🥈🥉Team New Zealand’s golfing star Lydia Ko did just that, and got a tattoo to celebrate. ⛳”

Ko then also reposted the image on her Instagram story.

Still taken from Lydia Ko's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@lydsko

After her gold medal win, Lydia Ko was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko graces the cover of Vogue Korea

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko was among the stars who recently graced the cover of Vogue Korea. The Olympic gold medalist appeared in the magazine's March issue, Woman and Work Vogue Leaders. The issue featured notable women from various industries, including sports, entertainment, and fashion.

Ko shared a post on Instagram saying:

“Never did I think that I’d ever be on the cover of a fashion magazine 💛 thank you @voguekorea @loropiana for bringing out the ‘model’ in me!”

In her interview with Vogue Korea, Lydia Ko opened up about how special it was to compete in the Olympics and win.

“It is an honor to represent your country in any competition, but the Olympics are especially special. The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was a time when golf was reinstated as an official Olympic event, and I was ranked number one in the world at the time, so I felt pressured,” Ko said via Vogue Korea (translated to English).

“When Inbee Park won the gold medal and the national anthem was played, I was moved to tears. Since I won a valuable silver medal there, I was able to approach the Tokyo and Paris Olympics with more ease,” she added.

She also spoke about how it felt to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, saying:

“It was a dreamlike week to hear the news of my Hall of Fame induction, while I was already happy about winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was an honor to stand with such great people.”

Ko recently competed in the 2025 Founders Cup, finishing the tournament at T48. Notably, Yealimi Noh won the event.

