"Make Tiger Woods captain & let Keegan play" - Fans react to updated Ryder Cup rankings after Keegan Bradley's recent win

Keegan Bradley moved into the top 10 of the Ryder Cup rankings after his win at the 2025 Travelers Championship, garnering fan reactions on social media. With the victory, Bradley has jumped to No. 9 in the U.S. rankings, earning him 3,600 Ryder Cup points. He has a chance to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Golf analyst Kyle Porter posted the updated standings on X, asking fans for their takeaways.

One fan wrote:

"I think the only player below him that you might say would be a better Ryder Cup player is Sam Burns. I’d take Captain Keegs over the rest."

Another fan came up with the idea of having Tiger Woods as captain of the U.S. team.

"Make Tiger captain & let Keegan play!"

Another commented:

"If Bradley keeps playing well, then he has a decision to make. Still 2 months off—RC team won’t be selected until after the BMW. Was a great victory for Bradley against the Tour’s best. That said, TPC River Highlands is not Bethpage. Let’s see how Bradley does at the Scottish and The Open. He’s definitely trending in the right direction."

Some fans felt he should only serve as captain. One wrote:

"Let others play and just be the Captain."

While another summed it up simply:

"Simple: If Keegan makes the team on points, then 100% play. If he does not, then just be the captain. Simple."

Bradley himself has acknowledged the possibility of playing at Ryder Cup as captain, saying after the win (via NBC):

"My whole life every year I was out here I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn't want to. I just wanted to be the captain and, of course, you know, this is what happens. But we'll see. I'm going to do whatever I think is best for the team."

Bradley shot a final-round 68 to finish at 15-under (265) and clinch the Travelers Championship. It was his second win in 10 months, following the 2024 BMW Championship. Only World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has more wins in that period among players ahead of him in the standings.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood, who finished tied for second, moved up five spots to No. 2 in the European rankings, just behind Rory McIlroy.

Ryder Cup Rankings for both teams

Here are the Ryder Cup rankings (top 20 players) for both Team USA and Europe, with just three months left before the tournament:

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun Russell Henley Bryson DeChambeau Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Keegan Bradley Harris English Maverick McNealy Brian Harman Andrew Novak Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns Tom Hoge Cameron Young Daniel Berger Tony Finau Lucas Glover

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy Tommy Fleetwood Tyrrell Hatton Robert MacIntyre Shane Lowry Sepp Straka Rasmus Højgaard Ludvig Åberg Justin Rose Viktor Hovland Thomas Detry Matt Wallace Niklas Norgaard Aaron Rai Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Thorbjørn Olesen Jon Rahm Laurie Canter Jordan Smith Jorge Campillo

