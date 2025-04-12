Masters 2025 ups the stakes with record $21M purse and $4.2M to the winner

The 2025 Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National. The prestigious event has one of the biggest purses in professional golf, and this year, the prize money has gotten even higher.
The Masters is one of the four major championships that are often looked forward to each year. It was established in 1934 and often features some of the biggest names in golf. In 1934, the inaugural event had a total prize purse of $5,000, from which the winner won $1,500. Last year, the total prize purse was $20 million, and the winner’s share was $3.6 million.
This year, the Masters Tournament has increased its total prize money by $1 million. The purse is now $21 million, which is the highest it has ever been, and the winner’s share is now $4.2 million.
Another notable change in the prize money distribution is that the golfers who didn’t make the cut will also receive compensation ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 each. Whereas in previous tournaments, golfers who didn’t make the cut didn’t receive any share of the prize money.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Masters Tournament prize money payout (via PGA Tour):
- 1st: $4.2 million
- 2nd: $2.268 million
- 3rd: $1.428 million
- 4th: $1.008 million
- 5th: $840,000
- 6th: $756,000
- 7th: $703,500
- 8th: $651,000
- 9th: $609,000
- 10th: $567,000
- 11th: $525,000
- 12th: $483,000
- 13th: $441,000
- 14th: $399,000
- 15th: $378,000
- 16th: $357,000
- 17th: $336,000
- 18th: $315,000
- 19th: $294,000
- 20th: $273,000
- 21st: $252,000
- 22nd: $235,200
- 23rd: $218,400
- 24th: $201,600
- 25th: $184,800
- 26th: $168,000
- 27th: $161,700
- 28th: $155,400
- 29th: $149,100
- 30th: $142,800
- 31st: $136,500
- 32nd: $130,200
- 33rd: $123,900
- 34th: $118,650
- 35th: $113,400
- 36th: $108,150
- 37th: $102,900
- 38th: $98,700
- 39th: $94,500
- 40th: $90,300
- 41st: $86,100
- 42nd: $81,900
- 43rd: $77,700
- 44th: $73,500
- 45th: $69,300
- 46th: $65,100
- 47th: $60,900
- 48th: $57,540
- 49th: $54,600
- 50th: $52,920
How much has each Masters' champion won in the past 20 years?
Last year was the first time in the history of the Masters Tournament that the top five golfers went home with seven-figure cheques. The 2024 winner, Scottie Scheffler, won $3.6 million, and the runner-up Ludvig Aberg bagged $2.16 million. Three golfers tied for T3– Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Max Homa, and they all won $1.04 million each.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each Masters champion has won in the past 20 years.
- 2024: $3.6 million (Scottie Scheffler)
- 2023: $3.24 million (Jon Rahm)
- 2022: $2.7 million (Scottie Scheffler)
- 2021: $2.07 million (Hideki Matsuyama)
- 2020: $2.07 million (Dustin Johnson)
- 2019: $2.07 million (Tiger Woods)
- 2018: $1.98 million (Patrick Reed)
- 2017: $1.98 million (Sergio Garcia)
- 2016: $1.8 million (Danny Willet)
- 2015: $1.8 million (Jordan Spieth)
- 2014: $1.62 million (Bubba Watson)
- 2013: $1.44 million (Adam Scott)
- 2012: $1.44 million (Bubba Watson)
- 2011: $1.44 million (Charl Schwartzel)
- 2010: $1.35 million (Phil Mickelson)
- 2009: $1.35 million (Angel Cabrera)
- 2008: $1.35 million (Trevor Imelman)
- 2007: $1.305 million (Zach Johnson)
- 2006: $1.26 million (Phil Mickelson)
- 2005: $1.26 million (Tiger Woods)