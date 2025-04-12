Masters 2025 ups the stakes with record $21M purse and $4.2M to the winner

The 2025 Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National. The prestigious event has one of the biggest purses in professional golf, and this year, the prize money has gotten even higher.

The Masters is one of the four major championships that are often looked forward to each year. It was established in 1934 and often features some of the biggest names in golf. In 1934, the inaugural event had a total prize purse of $5,000, from which the winner won $1,500. Last year, the total prize purse was $20 million, and the winner’s share was $3.6 million.

This year, the Masters Tournament has increased its total prize money by $1 million. The purse is now $21 million, which is the highest it has ever been, and the winner’s share is now $4.2 million.

Another notable change in the prize money distribution is that the golfers who didn’t make the cut will also receive compensation ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 each. Whereas in previous tournaments, golfers who didn’t make the cut didn’t receive any share of the prize money.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Masters Tournament prize money payout (via PGA Tour):

1st: $4.2 million

2nd: $2.268 million

3rd: $1.428 million

4th: $1.008 million

5th: $840,000

6th: $756,000

7th: $703,500

8th: $651,000

9th: $609,000

10th: $567,000

11th: $525,000

12th: $483,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $399,000

15th: $378,000

16th: $357,000

17th: $336,000

18th: $315,000

19th: $294,000

20th: $273,000

21st: $252,000

22nd: $235,200

23rd: $218,400

24th: $201,600

25th: $184,800

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,700

28th: $155,400

29th: $149,100

30th: $142,800

31st: $136,500

32nd: $130,200

33rd: $123,900

34th: $118,650

35th: $113,400

36th: $108,150

37th: $102,900

38th: $98,700

39th: $94,500

40th: $90,300

41st: $86,100

42nd: $81,900

43rd: $77,700

44th: $73,500

45th: $69,300

46th: $65,100

47th: $60,900

48th: $57,540

49th: $54,600

50th: $52,920

How much has each Masters' champion won in the past 20 years?

Last year was the first time in the history of the Masters Tournament that the top five golfers went home with seven-figure cheques. The 2024 winner, Scottie Scheffler, won $3.6 million, and the runner-up Ludvig Aberg bagged $2.16 million. Three golfers tied for T3– Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Max Homa, and they all won $1.04 million each.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each Masters champion has won in the past 20 years.

2024: $3.6 million (Scottie Scheffler)

2023: $3.24 million (Jon Rahm)

2022: $2.7 million (Scottie Scheffler)

2021: $2.07 million (Hideki Matsuyama)

2020: $2.07 million (Dustin Johnson)

2019: $2.07 million (Tiger Woods)

2018: $1.98 million (Patrick Reed)

2017: $1.98 million (Sergio Garcia)

2016: $1.8 million (Danny Willet)

2015: $1.8 million (Jordan Spieth)

2014: $1.62 million (Bubba Watson)

2013: $1.44 million (Adam Scott)

2012: $1.44 million (Bubba Watson)

2011: $1.44 million (Charl Schwartzel)

2010: $1.35 million (Phil Mickelson)

2009: $1.35 million (Angel Cabrera)

2008: $1.35 million (Trevor Imelman)

2007: $1.305 million (Zach Johnson)

2006: $1.26 million (Phil Mickelson)

2005: $1.26 million (Tiger Woods)

