Max Homa reflects on his Phoenix Open performance in lead-up to Genesis Invitational campaign

Max Homa couldn't make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open last week, but despite of a disappointing finish he revealed the silver lining of his TPC Scottsdale outing on Tuesday.

Homa has been suffering a poor form for some time. However, he found a breakthrough at the WM Phoenix Open, despite not making the cut. He felt like he swung his driver the best he "potentially" ever had at the event which he admitted would be a "crazy" thing to hear given the result.

The 34-year-old talked about his experience from the TPC Scottsdale recently at the Genesis Open press conference.

"I was really excited about last week. It was a shame I didn't get two more rounds under my belt just to keep doing it," Homa said.

He further added that he hugged everyone on his team last week because he was so happy for finally making some improvement.

"It finally felt like I was going forward," Homa added.

Max Homa has certainly taken learnings back from WM Phoenix Open. He will next be seen at the Genesis Open at Torrey Pines this week. It will be interesting to see what he pulls off at the Tiger Woods-hosted event.

Who else is playing at the Genesis Open with Max Homa? Full field explored

Max Homa (Source: Imagn)

Max Homa will be up against a tall order of competitors including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa among others. The Genesis Open will be a stacked tournament this week.

Host Tiger Woods had also initially announced the event to be his 2025 debut on the PGA Tour. However, he later said that he was still coping with his mother's demise and withdrew from the tournament. Woods will still be present at Torrey Pines to fulfill his hosting duties.

Here's the 2025 Genesis Invitational final field:

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Scott Adam

Daniel Berger

Patrick Rogers

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

Eric Cole

J.J. Spaun

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Sam Stevens

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Gary Woodland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Justin Thomas

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Sahith Theegala

Nick Taylor

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Kevin Yu

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Davis Thompson

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

Will Zalatoris

Cameron Young

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Danny List

Shane Lowry

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Andrew Novak

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

