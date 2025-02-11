Max Homa reflects on his Phoenix Open performance in lead-up to Genesis Invitational campaign

Max Homa couldn't make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open last week, but despite of a disappointing finish he revealed the silver lining of his TPC Scottsdale outing on Tuesday.
Homa has been suffering a poor form for some time. However, he found a breakthrough at the WM Phoenix Open, despite not making the cut. He felt like he swung his driver the best he "potentially" ever had at the event which he admitted would be a "crazy" thing to hear given the result.
The 34-year-old talked about his experience from the TPC Scottsdale recently at the Genesis Open press conference.
"I was really excited about last week. It was a shame I didn't get two more rounds under my belt just to keep doing it," Homa said.
He further added that he hugged everyone on his team last week because he was so happy for finally making some improvement.
"It finally felt like I was going forward," Homa added.
Max Homa has certainly taken learnings back from WM Phoenix Open. He will next be seen at the Genesis Open at Torrey Pines this week. It will be interesting to see what he pulls off at the Tiger Woods-hosted event.
Who else is playing at the Genesis Open with Max Homa? Full field explored
Max Homa will be up against a tall order of competitors including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa among others. The Genesis Open will be a stacked tournament this week.
Host Tiger Woods had also initially announced the event to be his 2025 debut on the PGA Tour. However, he later said that he was still coping with his mother's demise and withdrew from the tournament. Woods will still be present at Torrey Pines to fulfill his hosting duties.
Here's the 2025 Genesis Invitational final field:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Scott Adam
- Daniel Berger
- Patrick Rogers
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Cole
- J.J. Spaun
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Sam Stevens
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Gary Woodland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Thomas
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Sahith Theegala
- Nick Taylor
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Kevin Yu
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Davis Thompson
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Justin Rose
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- Will Zalatoris
- Cameron Young
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Danny List
- Shane Lowry
- Aaron Rai
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Andrew Novak
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power